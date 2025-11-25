Fairchild Gold Joins Critical Minerals Forum

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fairchild Gold Corp. (‘Fairchild’ or the 'Company') (TSXV:FAIR)(OTCID:FCHDF)(Frankfurt:Y4Y), a mineral exploration and development company focused on copper and gold in Nevada, U.S., is pleased to announce its membership to the Critical Minerals Forum (CMF). Fairchild was invited to join the CMF, and accepted membership into this U.S. DoW-sponsored industry consortium. This strategic partnership positions Fairchild at the centre of critical minerals supply chain development and reinforces the Company's commitment to re-establishing domestic copper, gold, platinum-group metals, antimony and cobalt production in the United States.

Nikolas Perrault, Executive Chairman of Fairchild, commented:

“We are very excited to be part of the CMF and to leverage the relationship with DARPA, the innovative technological solutions for mining, and engagement with governments and NGOs. We also look forward to being aligned with over 55 companies across the critical minerals value chain—spanning the Electric Vehicle, battery, semiconductor, defense, and aerospace industries—with members such as HP, Boeing, Applied Materials, Volkswagen, Toyota, Lockheed, RTX, Hartree, and South32.”

Rob Stayer, President of CMF, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Fairchild to the CMF. Our goal is to bring together leading companies across the critical minerals value chain to help strengthen secure, resilient, and transparent supply chains. Fairchild’s participation underscores the growing momentum behind U.S. and allied efforts to expand domestic production capacity and advance innovative approaches to mineral development. We look forward to their contributions to the Forum’s collaborative work with industry, government, and research partners.”

Strategic Benefits of the CMF:

Government Access: direct engagement with U.S. federal agencies and policy makers shaping critical minerals strategy, including participation in policy scenario planning and regulatory discussions;

direct engagement with U.S. federal agencies and policy makers shaping critical minerals strategy, including participation in policy scenario planning and regulatory discussions; Industry Intelligence: access to preeminent data analytics and forecasting models developed through the DARPA-sponsored OPEN initiative, providing deal-relevant market intelligence across multiple policy scenarios;

access to preeminent data analytics and forecasting models developed through the DARPA-sponsored OPEN initiative, providing deal-relevant market intelligence across multiple policy scenarios; Capital Market Opportunities: participation in the Forum's project clearinghouse, connecting member companies with investors specifically focused on U.S. and allied critical minerals supply chain development.

participation in the Forum's project clearinghouse, connecting member companies with investors specifically focused on U.S. and allied critical minerals supply chain development. Supply Chain Integration: collaboration with leading companies across the minerals value chain to identify partnership opportunities and optimize domestic production networks.

About the Critical Minerals Forum

The Critical Minerals Forum is a central, trusted convening body for the global critical mineral ecosystem. It facilitates the collaboration needed for increased and reliable production of critical minerals by convening leading companies across the minerals supply chain, investors and government institutions. The Forum has two primary objectives: developing actionable cost, price, supply, and demand projections with geographic granularity through partnership with DARPA's OPEN initiative; and providing a clearinghouse for expanded critical minerals supply chain projects, where market participants can share investment opportunities and financing requirements.

QP Statement:

All scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, who is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and independent Consulting Geologist for Fairchild who has examined the Company’s Nevada Titan and Carlin Queen properties and reviewed the geological information available from private and public sources related to the Company’s three properties, and is responsible for and has approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Fairchild

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration, development, and the acquisition of copper and gold assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is committed to identifying and developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological resource potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices.

Fairchild Gold’s recently assembled trinity of Nevada properties includes Nevada Titan, Fairchild’s flagship property, located in the Goodsprings Mining District, Nevada, an area known for historical high-grade copper-gold-PGEs mining. In more recent times, Nevada Titan was also highlighted for its near surface Antimony and Cobalt potential. That was followed by a MOU towards the acquisition of the Golden Arrow property in the prolific Walker Lane Shear Zone, encompassing two principal resource areas, Gold Coin and Hidden Hill, with a combined measured + indicated and inferred resource base outlined in an NI 43-101 report written by Mine Development Associates. Finally, Fairchild’s Carlin Queen property, an advanced-stage gold-silver project located at the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister gold trends. Fairchild Gold is leveraging the potential of all these three properties by utilizing the outstanding mineral resources support Nevada provides.

