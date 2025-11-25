From Platform to Ecosystem, SunPerp Rebrands as SunX: Justin Sun on the DEX's Long-Term Vision and Global Expansion

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On November 20, the SunPerp rebrand launch was broadcast live on HTX. Justin Sun, Advisor to SunPerp and HTX attended the event and officially announced that SunPerp will rebrand as SunX ( sunx.io ).





The upgrade marks SunX's transformation from a standalone trading platform into a self-reinforcing, self-growing decentralized ecosystem. To celebrate the brand refresh, SunX simultaneously unveiled the first phase of its "Trade to Earn" event with a total prize pool of 1.35 million USDT, offering exceptionally high fee rebates to users worldwide.

A Brand Evolution: From Platform to Ecosystem, "X" Signals Infinite Possibilities

At the launch, Justin Sun noted that DEXs are gradually becoming a dominant force in the crypto industry, and the shift from a "platform" to an "ecosystem" lies at the heart of the SunX upgrade. The new brand name, SunX, is more concise, globally oriented, and easy for users worldwide to remember. The letter "X" represents:

eXtension (Infinity) : the limitless expansion of the ecosystem.

: the limitless expansion of the ecosystem. eXperience (Experience) : a superior trading experience.

: a superior trading experience. eXchange (Future Trading): the trading model of the future.

Justin Sun explained that this reflects the team's new vision for the future of DeFi and signals that SunX will be smarter, more open, and more liquid than anything we have ever built.

Long-Term Vision: Powered by the "Golden Triangle of Decentralized Trading" to Deliver Ultimate User Experience

According to Justin Sun, the upgrade to SunX is not happening in isolation but is driven by the strategic collaboration among the "Golden Triangle of Decentralized Trading" formed by HTX, TRON , and SUN:

TRON provides the high-performance underlying infrastructure.

provides the high-performance underlying infrastructure. HTX serves as a global traffic gateway that connects users worldwide.

serves as a global traffic gateway that connects users worldwide. SUN functions as the core engine of innovation and liquidity for the ecosystem.



"DEX market share has surged from under 5% to 20%, which is impressive. However, for DEXs to truly become mainstream, challenges such as security, risk management, and user experience must be addressed. On that basis, user experience will remain the core competitive focus for perpetual DEXs in 2026."

To this end, SunX has spent the past two months focused solely on refining order book liquidity, market depth, and a low-latency trading experience. Sun noted that rather than pursuing short-lived traffic spikes, the team prioritizes security and product stability, which are the true determinants of long-term user retention.

He added that backed by the two highly profitable ecosystems of TRON and HTX, SunX operates without short-term profit pressure. This allows it to embrace a "long-term" vision and continually subsidize users through zero gas fees and negative maker fee rates until its user experience matches or even surpasses that of centralized exchanges, thereby capturing a greater share of the mainstream market.

Strategic Roadmap: Security First, Multi-Chain Development, and Global Expansion

During the subsequent media and KOL Q&A session, Justin Sun shared additional strategic insights.

Regarding SunX's strategic roadmap, Sun stressed that security will always come first. Building on this foundation, SunX will no longer be confined to the TRON ecosystem and will gradually expand to more major public chains, with the goal of breaking down cross-chain barriers.

In terms of market expansion, SunX will remain committed to serving users around the globe. At the same time, the project aims to onboard the vast user bases of HTX and Poloniex onto SunX, providing them with a truly decentralized perpetual futures trading experience.

User Benefits: "Trade to Earn" Goes Live, with Makers Earning 110% Fee Rebates

As the first initiative following its rebrand, SunX is rolling out an exceptionally compelling incentive program.

The first phase of the " Trade to Earn " event will run from 12:00 (UTC) on November 21 to 12:00 (UTC) on December 6, with a total prize pool of 1.35 million USDT.

During the event, users who trade perpetual futures in BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, and SUN/USDT will receive a full rebate of all their trading fees, plus additional $SUN token rewards .

will receive a . Maker traders can enjoy fee rebates of up to 110% , while Taker traders receive 107% .

traders can enjoy fee rebates of up to , while traders receive . Each user can earn up to 500 USDT per hour in rewards.



This campaign will also play a major role in empowering the $SUN token economy. All net fees generated from registered participants trading the designated trading pairs during the event will be used to buy back $SUN on HTX, supporting its stable appreciation. The repurchased $SUN will be entirely burned, with burns conducted at the end of each quarter (specific dates to be announced), creating sustained deflation to reward long-term supporters of the ecosystem.

On the eve of a major DEX breakout, SunX, backed by the "Golden Triangle of Decentralized Trading" and equipped with an unparalleled user experience, is reshaping the industry standard for on-chain derivatives trading. From this moment onward, a smarter, safer SunX ecosystem with limitless potential is ready to take flight, and we look forward to ushering in a new era of decentralized trading alongside users worldwide.

About SunX

SunX is the TRON ecosystem's first native decentralized perpetual futures exchange. It aims to integrate the smooth experience and security of centralized exchanges with the asset sovereignty of decentralized finance to build a new generation of on-chain derivatives infrastructure. With core advantages including the lowest fees, 0 gas trading, secure on-chain custody, high-performance matching, full-chain liquidity integration, and intelligent risk management, the platform is committed to providing fair, efficient, and free DeFi derivatives trading services to global users.

As a strategic pivot for TRON's evolution of its on-chain financial system, SunX is leading a profound financial paradigm shift, propelling the crypto market toward genuine inclusivity and openness.