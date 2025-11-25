INVESTOR REMINDER: Important MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Securities Class Action Deadline Approaching on December 15 for Investors with Losses – Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until December 15, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in MoonLake common stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Peters v. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, et al., No. 1:25-cv-08612.

Why Was MoonLake Sued for Securities Fraud?

MoonLake is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for inflammatory diseases. During the relevant period, MoonLake conducted highly anticipated Phase 3 VELA trials for sonelokimab (“SLK”), an investigational therapeutic designed to treat adult participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (“HS”).

MoonLake told investors that its “strong clinical data,” including results from its Phase 2 MIRA trial, translate into “higher clinical responses for patients, and provide ample opportunity for differentiation of sonelokimab versus all competitors.” The Company also stated that SLK’s Nanobody structure differed in beneficial ways from traditional monoclonal antibody treatments from its competitors.

As alleged, in truth, the Company’s clinical data and Nanobody structure did not confer a superior clinical benefit over its competitors, calling into question the drug’s chances for regulatory approval and commercial viability.

The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed

On September 28, 2025, MoonLake reported its week 16 results of the VELA Phase 3 trials. The Company reported disappointing results for both trials, with VELA-2 failing to meet its primary endpoint, calling into question the drug’s chances for regulatory approval and commercial viability. On this news, the price of MoonLake stock fell $55.75 per share, or nearly 90%, from $61.99 per share on September 26, 2025, to $6.24 per share on September 29, 2025, the following trading day.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in MoonLake you may have legal options

All representation is on a contingency fee basis

