Off The Hook YS Inc. Confirms Development of New Florida Office

Wilmington, NC, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE American: OTH) has confirmed the development of a new office location in Jupiter, Florida. The facility will serve as the headquarters for Autograph Yacht Group (AYG), a recently established luxury brokerage division led by industry veteran Mike Burke. In addition to housing members of Off The Hook’s C-level leadership team based in Florida, the site will strengthen the company’s footprint in one of the nation's most active yachting markets.

The Jupiter site includes office space and six on-site boat slips, allowing for streamlined inventory access and storage. The build-out is currently in progress.

“We expect the build-out of this location to be completed and move-in ready in the beginning of 2026. The location will also have six boat slips for some of our best inventory,” stated Brian S. John, CEO of Off The Hook YS Inc.

About Off The Hook Yachts

Founded in 2012 by Jason Ruegg, Off The Hook Yachts has become one of America’s largest buyers and sellers of pre-owned boats. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with operations throughout the East Coast and South Florida, the company acquires more than $100 million in boats and yachts annually. Off The Hook leverages AI-assisted valuation tools and a data-driven sales platform to bring speed and transparency to yacht transactions, supported by a nationwide network of offices and marinas offering brokerage, wholesale, and performance yacht sales.

Media Contact

Abigail Lafferty

abigail@pantelidespr.com

(561) 374-0513



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Off The Hook YS Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Off The Hook YS Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.