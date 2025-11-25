Aspocomp receives EUR 1.75 million from the European Union’s Just Transition Fund (JTF) as business development support to increase capacity at the Oulu plant



Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, November 25, 2025 at 3:50 p.m.



PCB technology company Aspocomp Group Plc has been granted approximately EUR 1.75 million in business development support from the European Union’s Just Transition Fund to increase the PCB manufacturing capacity at its Oulu plant.



This development support granted by the Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment of North Ostrobothnia (ELY Centre) is earmarked for the Directed Share Issue and long-term financing arrangements that Aspocomp announced in October (stock exchange release dated October 30, 2025) as well as the company’s updated strategy that Aspocomp announced in November (stock exchange release dated November 3, 2025), in which the company announced investments in expanding the Oulu plant and increasing capacity. With these investments, the company will bolster its position, especially in the printed circuit board market for the defense and semiconductor industries.



“This support decision is highly significant for us. It shows that the ELY Centre and EU actors have confidence in our ability to create new jobs through growth, and to become one of the most significant PCB suppliers in Europe. The support now granted will enable us to increase the capacity of the Oulu plant on a rapid schedule and thus help us meet the increased demand,” says Manu Skyttä, CEO of Aspocomp.

The support is targeted at a part of the investment project, valued at a total of over EUR 10 million, which will enable the throughput capacity of the Oulu plant to be increased by up to 50%. In addition to increasing the throughput capacity of the Oulu plant, the investment will have positive effects on both the quality of production and the usability of machines and equipment. It will create more than 30 new jobs at the company, most of them at the Oulu plant. The investment project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.



The total cost of the project, co-financed by the European Union, is EUR 5,840,569 and the development support provides Aspocomp with a total of EUR 1,752,170 in support for equipment investments and related construction costs. EUR 525,052 of this grant will be paid in advance, and the remainder of the grant will be paid on the basis of expenses incurred as the investments are completed in 2026 and 2027.





For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 400 999 822, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Manu Skyttä

President and CEO





