55/2025・Trifork Group: Financial Calendar 2026

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 November 2025

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 55/2025





Financial Calendar 2026

Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2026.

Q4 & Annual Report 2025 27 February 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026 17 April 2026 Q1 Report 2026 5 May 2026 Q2 & Half-Year Report 2026 17 August 2026 Q3 Report 2026 30 October 2026



Financial reports are expected to be released around 07:00 CET on the specified dates.





Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm

Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com

+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees across 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.



Learn more at trifork.com.

