55/2025・Trifork Group: Financial Calendar 2026

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 November 2025
Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 55/2025
Financial Calendar 2026
Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2026.
|Q4 & Annual Report 2025
|27 February 2026
|Annual General Meeting 2026
|17 April 2026
|Q1 Report 2026
|5 May 2026
|Q2 & Half-Year Report 2026
|17 August 2026
|Q3 Report 2026
|30 October 2026
Financial reports are expected to be released around 07:00 CET on the specified dates.
Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm
Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com
+41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees across 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.
Learn more at trifork.com.
