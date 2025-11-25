Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2024-6 E

Paris, 25 November 2025

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Caisse Française de Financement Local base prospectus to the €75,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 10 June 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”).

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 27 November 2025 – Euro 200,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 17 May 2039 to be assimilated upon listing and form a single series with the existing Euro 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 17 May 2039 issued on 17 May 2024, the existing Euro 250,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 17 May 2039 issued on 22 May 2024, the existing Euro 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 17 May 2039 issued on 13 November 2025 and the existing Euro 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 17 May 2039 issued on 17 November 2025.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2025 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the Final Terms relating to the issue are available on the website of the Issuer (https://sfil.fr/caffil-notre-filiale/), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and with the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

Attachment