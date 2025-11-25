Fogo de Chão Invites Guests to Heat Up Their Holiday Season With New Indulgent Offerings

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned Brazilian restaurant known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, invites guests to indulge this holiday season with limited time menu offerings, available starting today at all U.S. locations, including Puerto Rico. The Indulgent Churrasco Experience is crafted to elevate holiday dining with unforgettable flavor, vibrant energy, and a spirit of celebration.

The Indulgent Churrasco Experience features continuous tableside service of the premium Brazilian cuts guests know and love, plus their choice of one indulgent enhancement, such as a Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Roasted Bone Marrow, or Black Truffle Butter paired with a decadent dessert like Chocolate Brigadeiro or Cheesecake Brûlée.

Other holiday menu innovations include:

Shareable Sides:

New Lobster Mac & Cheese: Butter-Bathed™ lobster, rich cheese sauce, Panko breadcrumbs



Indulgent Cut Enhancements:

Whole Branzino: Whole fresh fish, blistered and carved tableside

Wagyu Porterhouse: 30oz. premium graded, aged for 21 days

Wagyu Strip: 20oz. premium graded

Wagyu Ribeye: 24oz. premium graded Ribeye

Dry Aged Tomahawk: 36oz. Long-Bone Ribeye, dry-aged 42 days



Indulgent Appetizers:

Chilled Lobster and Shrimp: Two lobster claws, one split lobster tail, four jumbo shrimp

Seafood Tower: Perfect for sharing, the Seafood Tower offers lobster tails and claws, jumbo shrimp, snow crab legs, green-lipped mussels.

“The holidays are a time for connection, and our new menu innovations are designed to reignite the joy and excitement in every celebration,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “With a mix of continuous fire-roasted cuts like tender Picanha and Filet to bold indulgent flavors like our Wagyu Porterhouse, each guest at the table can find something to delight in and remind themselves why this is the best time of year.”

Fogo de Chão invites guests to heat up their celebrations and explore its seasonal offerings across every dining occasion, from Weekday Lunch and All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo to Weekend Brazilian Brunch and group holiday dining. This holiday season guests can experience both new and traditional holiday options on Thanksgiving Day included with the Full Churrasco Experience like roasted turkey and au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian apple and sausage dressing, cranberry relish and more. Guests can also order to-go and delivery Thanksgiving packages that serves six or more people and include the same holiday items offered in-restaurant, alongside pão de queijo, sautéed asparagus, and decadent cocoa fudge brownies for dessert.

Fogo will be open all day for lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new menu offerings, or to dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.





This holiday season guests can experience both new and traditional holiday options with the Full Churrasco Experience like roasted turkey and au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian apple and sausage dressing, cranberry relish and more. Fogo.com

Fogo de Chão invites guests to indulge this holiday season with its new shareable side, Lobster Mac & Cheese featuring Butter-Bathed™ lobster, rich cheese sauce, Panko breadcrumbs. Fogo.com

Fogo invites guests to enjoy the Indulgent Churrasco Experience featuring continuous tableside service of premium Brazilian cuts, plus their choice of one indulgent enhancement and dessert. Fogo.com

Fogo de Chão invites its guests to celebrate the holiday season with indulgent cuts, including the Wagyu Porterhouse. Fogo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fec21c4f-2129-4883-8579-e333c3135196

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ff259df-c516-4e14-9e4b-f5b84885e025

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59635b61-2c94-4fb8-a027-cf6f637695c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a905f2d4-a0a1-4737-b30d-f73c910512a3