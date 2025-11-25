Akari Therapeutics Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment

Access the Akari CEO Corner here

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing novel payloads for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the next CEO Corner segment has been published on the Company’s website. For this CEO Corner segment, Abizer Gaslightwala, CEO of Akari, provides an overview of the Company’s innovation in ADCs, highlighting its novel PH1 payload and its dual mechanism of action. Additionally, Mr. Gaslightwala discusses the growing capabilities of Akari’s next-generation ADC discovery platform and the Company’s mission to advance differentiated therapies for patients.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation spliceosome payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any target of interest. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, as well as other undisclosed targets with this novel payload.

