Boston Metal Names Industry Veteran Roy Harvey to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Metal, a technology company redefining global metals production, today announced the appointment of Roy Harvey, former CEO of Alcoa Corporation, to its Board of Directors. Harvey’s appointment underscores Boston Metal’s recent momentum as it prepares for the commercial deployment of its Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) technology.

Harvey is a globally recognized leader in industrial decarbonization and corporate transformation, with over twenty years of operational, financial and sustainability experience in mining, refining, smelting and casting across the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. As CEO of Alcoa from 2016 to 2023, he guided the company through its successful separation as an independent upstream metals producer and led the company through one of the most ambitious industrial transformation efforts in the aluminum sector. His deep operational expertise, strategic focus on industrial decarbonization and leadership in promoting circular manufacturing will be essential as Boston Metal deploys its MOE platform globally.

“Roy’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Boston Metal as we build this new generation of clean, efficient and profitable metallurgy,” said Tadeu Carneiro, CEO of Boston Metal. “He is a proven leader in transforming global metals operations with a focus on sustainability and profitability—exactly the kind of perspective that will guide us as we expand our critical metals business and position ourselves as a global leader in sustainable metals production and circular manufacturing.”

Last March, Boston Metal announced the inauguration of its Brazilian subsidiary, Boston Metal do Brasil, where commercial-scale production of critical metals will soon begin. By utilizing MOE to recover valuable materials such as niobium, tantalum and tin from mining and metallurgical waste, Boston Metal demonstrates the technology’s commercial readiness and provides a profitable method for turning sustainable, circular metals production into reality.

In another crucial milestone earlier this year, Boston Metal successfully commissioned its multi-inert anode MOE industrial cell—a breakthrough that validates the scalability of MOE Steel for commercial production. Operating at the company’s Woburn, Massachusetts headquarters, the industrial cell is now producing tonnage steel and represents a crucial step toward Boston Metal’s first MOE Steel demonstration plant.

“Boston Metal is proving what’s possible when innovation, industrial expertise and commercial discipline unite," said Harvey. “This technology is not just a breakthrough for steel—it’s a platform that is redefining global metals production and fostering a commercially driven transition to a cleaner industry. I’m eager to support Boston Metal’s next phase as it delivers scalable, profitable and sustainable metals production that the world urgently needs.”

To learn more about MOE and Boston Metal’s work to unlock critical metals and revolutionize steel production, visit: https://www.bostonmetal.com/green-steel-solution/.

About Boston Metal

Boston Metal is redefining global metals production with its patented Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) platform technology. MOE produces steel without carbon emissions and recovers valuable metals from mining waste, delivering a sustainable and profitable pathway to unlock new economic opportunities, enable industrial onshoring and accelerate a commercially driven transition to cleaner industry. Backed by visionary investors and led by a world-class team, Boston Metal is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts and has a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil. Learn more about Boston Metal’s MOE platform technology at www.bostonmetal.com.

Contact

V2 Communications for Boston Metal

bostonmetal@v2comms.com