Brown’s Medical Imaging and Prestige Medical Imaging Merge, Expanding Nationwide Service Capabilities

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown’s Medical Imaging (“Brown’s” or the “Company”), your trusted partner for every medical imaging need, announced today the completion of its merger with Prestige Medical Imaging, unifying the organization under the Brown’s Medical Imaging brand. The integration significantly strengthens Brown’s nationwide presence and enhances its ability to deliver responsive, reliable, and customer-first solutions across the United States.

The combined Company has depth of expertise across all medical imaging modalities with an emphasis on vendor-agnostic service, coupled with industry-leading uptime guarantees and service response SLAs. With a growing team of more than 150 field-based service engineers, Brown’s is uniquely positioned to provide fast, responsive, hands-on expertise, both remote and in person, keeping imaging operations efficient, dependable, and always on. Brown’s approach is anchored in three core pillars: customer-first partnership, trusted end-to-end service, and an unwavering family legacy that adds an unmatched personal touch.

As part of the integration, Brown’s is pleased to announce two executive promotions:

Zach Brown has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Joe Scavo has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

“Having finalized our integration, the collective team is energized and focused on delivering unparalleled support to our customers, and the advancement of these two exceptional leaders strategically positions the Company for its next phase of growth,” said Larry Hicks, Chief Executive Officer of Brown’s Medical Imaging. “Zach and Joe deeply understand our customers, our people, and the mission that has guided Brown’s for decades. Their commitment to operational excellence and customer-first support will amplify the value we deliver across the platform nationally.”

Brown’s is celebrating 30 years in the medical imaging space, having installed its first X-ray system in 1995. Brown’s has been a fixture in the medical industry for decades, building a foundation based on honesty, hard work, and long-term community trust. From flexible service offerings to new and refurbished equipment, Brown’s provides complete lifecycle coverage.

“Since Day 1, Brown’s has held true to its guiding principles, and I’m excited to help carry that legacy forward,” said Zach Brown, Chief Operating Officer. “The merger uniquely positions us to have even greater reach and support of caregivers across the United States. We’re enhancing our service capabilities, strengthening our field teams, and expanding our ability to deliver solutions tailored to every customer’s varying needs.”

“Since joining Brown’s more than 20 years ago, it has been my distinct privilege to help lead this great team as it grew from humble beginnings to the industry-leading provider it is today,” added Joe Scavo, Chief Commercial Officer. “As a team, we share the same values and relentless commitment to putting our customers’ needs first. The future of Brown’s Medical Imaging has never been brighter.”

About Brown’s Medical Imaging

Brown’s Medical Imaging is your trusted partner for every medical imaging need. From customizing solutions that fit your facility to keeping your existing systems running reliably, we make sure your technology is always ready and your patients are always cared for.

With fast, responsive service, unbiased expert guidance, and dedicated engineers, we support your team every step of the way. Because with us, you always come first. From hospitals to specialty practices, we empower healthcare teams with hands-on training, seamless support, and solutions tailored to your unique needs.

We deliver confidence, continuity, and care, keeping your imaging operations efficient, dependable, and always on. To learn more, visit brownsmedical.com .

Media Contact: