Gibson Energy to Host Investor Day on December 2, 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX: GEI) (“Gibson” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on the morning of December 2, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. A live webcast will be available for all interested participants.

Members of Gibson’s senior executive team will provide an update on the Company’s strategy, operations, recent developments and long-term plan.



Event Details

Date: December 2, 2025

Time: 8:30am Eastern Time (6:30am Mountain Time)

Webcast: https://meetings.400.lumiconnect.com/r/participant/live-meeting/400-698-048-258

Presentation slides and supporting materials will be posted in the Investor Centre on Gibson’s website at www.gibsonenergy.com, and a replay will be made available following the event.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

