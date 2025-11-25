Oncology Devices Market to Surge USD 776.3 Billion at 17.84% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oncology devices market size was valued at USD 150.35 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 776.3 billion by 2034, rising at a 17.84% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

The oncology devices sector pushed the market to USD 150.35 billion by 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 776.3 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 17.84% in between 2025 to 2034.

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

By device & product type, the radiation therapy systems segment led the market in 2024.

By device & product type, the diagnostic imaging systems segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the studied years.

By clinical application/indication, the solid tumor external radiation segment held a major share of the oncology devices market in 2024.

By clinical application/indication, the interventional oncology segment is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

By procedure type/care pathway, the curative/definitive external beam radiation procedures segment led the market in 2024.

By procedure type/care pathway, the oncologic surgeries segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By end-user/buyer, the hospitals & comprehensive cancer centers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end-user/buyer, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) & outpatient oncology clinics segment is expected to register rapid expansion in the coming years.



Phenomenal Digitalization Efforts: What are the Impactful Aspects of the Oncology Devices?

The possession of specialized medical tools and equipment employed for the screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer is referred to as the oncology devices market. The contribution of significant catalysts, such as a rise in the demand for early detection, the integration of AI and digital health, and accelerated R&D investment, is assisting the overall market expansion.

Novelty, like adaptive radiation therapy (ART), fosters the application of AI integration with imaging for adaptation of the treatment strategies in real-time during each session, attributed to tumor and organ movement to spare healthy tissue. However, the Ethos machine employs AI-assisted image segmentation and surface motion sensors for on-couch adaptive treatment delivery.

What are the Pivotal Drivers in the Oncology Devices Market?

The globally rising geriatric population and the growth of diverse cancer cases are encouraging the adoption and preference for minimally invasive procedures, like interventional oncology techniques, which need specialized devices. Moreover, robust government initiatives and impactful reimbursement scenarios, combined with private funding for cancer treatment, especially in emerging countries, are supporting prospective developments.

What are the Key Trends in the Oncology Devices Market?

In October 2025, DermaSensor raised $16M Series B to leverage the skin cancer detection device.

In September 2025, Leo Cancer Care, a developer of radiotherapy treatment devices, successfully raised nearly $40 million in a funding round to escalate the commercialization of Leo Cancer Care's next-generation upright radiotherapy system.

In March 2025, Alberta invested $800 million to deploy artificial intelligence to detect cancer and determine novel ways to treat the disease.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Oncology Devices Market?

The rising need for higher spending on research, development, and production of sophisticated oncology devices is creating a major hurdle to the overall progression. Also, an accelerating use of connected devices, AI, and cloud connectivity are boosting issues regarding data protection, cybersecurity, and the secure storage of huge datasets from various sources.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market. Specifically, the US and Canada are facing a huge burden of an ageing population, which is highly prone to cancer. Alongside, the region is bolstering strong and well-developed healthcare systems through wider investments. Whereas, the researchers are promoting the use of focused ultrasound devices to interrupt the blood-brain barrier and nanoparticle delivery systems to engineer encapsulated chemotherapy drugs.

For instance,

In September 2025, Agiliti, a major manufacturer and provider of medical device solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, expanded its oncology offerings with groundbreaking prostate cancer technologies and services.



Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Oncology Devices Market?

In the upcoming era, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the market. A vast growth in instances of different cancers is encouraging a significant enhancement in sequencing speed, accuracy, and data analytics for molecular diagnostic devices, which ultimately promotes tailored medicine solutions. Recently, Chinese researchers established small, developed "nano-robots" to target and tag tumor cells for destruction by the immune system.

For instance,

In October 2025, Samsung C&T (SCT), Samsung Electronics (SEC), and GRAIL, Inc. signed a binding Letter of Intent to unveil GRAIL’s Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test to key Asian markets.



Segmental Insights

By device & product type analysis

What Made the Radiation Therapy Systems Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the radiation therapy systems segment held the biggest share of the oncology devices market. A prominent benefit of these types is that they can be utilized on their own or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy for a more comprehensive treatment plan. Besides this, recent developments include Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) and Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS).

Although the diagnostic imaging systems segment is predicted to expand rapidly. Eventual use of MRI and PET scans assists doctors in differentiating between malignant and benign progressions and defining the precise location for biopsies. The emergence of photon-counting CT technology facilitates greater spatial resolution and further enables effective tissue characterization and the probable of lower-dose, high-quality imaging, with enhanced detection of small lesions.

By clinical application/indication analysis

How did the Solid Tumor External Radiation Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The solid tumor external radiation segment registered dominance with a major share of the oncology devices market in 2024. This primarily emphasizes real-time image guidance, adaptive planning, and new delivery techniques, such as AI integration. Ongoing efforts are shifting towards MRI-LINAC integrating with MRI and linear accelerators for real-time visualization, which enables daily plan adjustments and more accurate targeting while lowering risk to healthy tissue.

Whereas the interventional oncology segment is estimated to register the fastest growth. Prospective expansion will be fueled by the rise in breakthroughs in image-guided systems, novel embolic agents for more targeted therapies, and more precise ablation technologies. Transformation of transarterial radioembolization (TARE), or selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), involves widely use of radioactive microspheres to target and destroy tumors, specifically in the liver.

By procedure type/care pathway analysis

How did the Curative/Definitive External Beam Radiation Procedures Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The curative/definitive external beam radiation procedures segment was dominant in the oncology devices market in 2024. Usually, patients choose non-surgical, non-invasive treatments, such as EBRT, with minimal physical distress, fewer difficulties, shorter hospital stays, and rapid recovery times. Exploration of carbon ion therapy gives increased biological efficiency than protons for particular radioresistant cancers, like sarcomas, and some head and neck cancers.

However, the oncologic surgeries segment is predicted to expand rapidly. Specifically, the globe is stepping into organ preservation surgery, which further emphasizes the removal of only the cancerous part of an organ, often after pre-operative therapy. To cater for the surgical effectiveness, doctors are employing sentinel lymph node biopsy to determine and remove only the initial lymph nodes draining a tumor to study cancer spread, probably omitting more rigorous lymph node removal.

By end-user/buyer analysis

Which End-User/Buyer Led the Oncology Devices Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospitals & comprehensive cancer centers segment captured the dominating share of the market. They are widely focusing on the adoption of highly sophisticated radiation therapy systems (MR-Linac, Ethos), robotic surgical systems (Da Vinci X), and newer diagnostic tools (liquid biopsies, AI-assisted imaging platforms). An FDA-approved Hepzato Kit (melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system) is a device-drug combination used for metastatic uveal melanoma in the liver.

Moreover, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) & outpatient oncology clinics segment will expand rapidly. Along with cost-effectiveness and patient convenience, these end-users are spurring the adoption of innovative techniques, like laparoscopic devices, which are long, thin tubes with a camera and instruments to access cancerous tissues through small incisions. As well as they are leveraging robust infusion pumps for the controlled, continuous, or intermittent delivery of chemotherapy drugs or pain medication.

What are the Recent Developments in the Oncology Devices Market?

In September 2025, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh unveiled a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening devices for early detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and refractive errors.

In August 2025, Konkuk University Medical Center launched two new radiation therapy devices, the Halcyon Hypersight and TrueBeam linear accelerators for cancer care.

In May 2025, PorTal Access, with the doctor’s support, raised $7M to introduce a new medical device for cancer patients.



Strategic Framework of Elekta, the Leading Oncology Devices Company

Sr. No. Strategic framework Success Rate 1 R&D 12% of net sales in R&D investments 2 Sourcing & Manufacturing 45% of suppliers are targeted to engage in emission reduction efforts for climate action. 3 Aftermarket & Service 43% of net sales in services. 4 Marketing & Sales More than 120 countries with an installed base.

Oncology Devices Market Key Players List

Varian

Elekta

Accuray

ViewRay

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips

Canon Medical Systems

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Johnson & Johnson

Hologic

AngioDynamics

Terumo

Cook Medical

Merit Medical

Becton Dickinson

Stryker

Olympus

Segments Covered in the Report

By Device & Product Type

Radiation therapy systems

Diagnostic imaging systems

Surgical systems & robots

Interventional oncology devices

Ablation systems

Brachytherapy systems & applicators

Biopsy & pathology instruments

Treatment planning & oncology software

Consumables & disposables



By Clinical Application/Indication

Solid tumor external radiation

Interventional oncology

Surgical oncology

Diagnostic & staging imaging

Brachytherapy

Diagnostic biopsy & pathology workflows

By Procedure Type/Care Pathway

Curative/definitive external beam radiation procedures

Image-guided interventional procedures

Oncologic surgeries

Diagnostic imaging & staging procedures

Brachytherapy procedures

Outpatient biopsy & pathology workflows

By End-User/Buyer

Hospitals & comprehensive cancer centres

Ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) & outpatient oncology clinics

Diagnostic imaging centres & radiology groups

Interventional radiology clinics/outpatient interventional suites

Research & academic institutions



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





