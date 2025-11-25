STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2025 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Company reported another profitable quarter with Net income for the third quarter of $13.3 million corresponding to a basic EPS of $0.36, 10% higher than the $12.1 million achieved in the previous year.

Revenues for the third quarter of $44.5 million, increasing 10% or $4.1 million compared to the same period of last year but an increase in voyage expenses of $4.3 million resulted in Net Revenues being flat.

Preserved high period coverage. About 85% of fleet days for 2025 are secured on period charters and 46% for 2026, with total fleet employment days for all periods generating about $130 million (excl. our single JV vessel) in contracted revenues.

Repaid all debt obligations in our fully owned fleet, making $85.9 million in debt repayments during the first nine months of 2025 and $350 million since December 2022. Currently, all the vessels in the fully owned fleet are unencumbered.

During 2025 the Company has spent $1.8 million on share repurchases. Overall, under the current program the Company has spent over $21.2 million in share repurchases since June 2023.

Maintaining ample cash and cash equivalents of $69.7 million as of September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Results1:

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $44.5 million compared to revenues of $40.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, based on an average of 29.0 vessels and 27.0 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The increase in revenue is attributable to the increased number of vessels in our fleet and improved market conditions.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $44.5 million compared to revenues of $40.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, based on an average of 29.0 vessels and 27.0 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The increase in revenue is attributable to the increased number of vessels in our fleet and improved market conditions. Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $7.2 million and $15.0 million, respectively, compared to $2.9 million and $12.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $4.3 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in bunkers costs and port expenses as a result of the increase in spot market days for the fleet. The $2.7 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly due to an increase in the number of vessels as well as repairs for the Eco Wizard.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $7.2 million and $15.0 million, respectively, compared to $2.9 million and $12.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $4.3 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in bunkers costs and port expenses as a result of the increase in spot market days for the fleet. The $2.7 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly due to an increase in the number of vessels as well as repairs for the Eco Wizard. Drydocking costs for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $0.7 million compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Drydocking expenses during the third quarter of 2024 mainly relate to the completed drydocking of four vessels, while the drydocking of one vessel was still in progress, compared to no drydocking of vessels in the same period of this year.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $0.7 million compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Drydocking expenses during the third quarter of 2024 mainly relate to the completed drydocking of four vessels, while the drydocking of one vessel was still in progress, compared to no drydocking of vessels in the same period of this year. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $1.9 million and $2.7 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $1.9 million and $2.7 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense. Depreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $6.6 million and $6.5 million, respectively. The $0.1 million increase is mainly related to the increase in the average number of vessels owned by the Company.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $6.6 million and $6.5 million, respectively. The $0.1 million increase is mainly related to the increase in the average number of vessels owned by the Company. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $0.2 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The $1.6 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to continued debt prepayments.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $0.2 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The $1.6 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to continued debt prepayments. Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was a gain of $1.1 million for both periods.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was a gain of $1.1 million for both periods. As a result of the above, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $13.3 million, compared to net income of $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was 36.0 million and 35.2 million, respectively.

of $13.3 million, compared to net income of $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The outstanding, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was 36.0 million and 35.2 million, respectively. Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $0.36 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.33 for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $0.36 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.33 for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income, was $14.4 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to Adjusted net income of $14.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.38 for the same period of last year.

was $14.4 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to Adjusted net income of $14.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.38 for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $19.5 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $19.5 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 29.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 27.0 vessels for the same period of 2024.

Nine months 2025 Results1:

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $133.8 million compared to revenues of $123.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, based on an average of 28.4 vessels and 27.0 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The increase in revenue is attributable to the increased number of vessels in our fleet and improved market conditions.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $133.8 million compared to revenues of $123.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, based on an average of 28.4 vessels and 27.0 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The increase in revenue is attributable to the increased number of vessels in our fleet and improved market conditions. Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $16.7 million and $41.2 million, respectively, compared to $8.4 million and $36.2 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $8.3 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in port expenses and in bunkers costs as a result of the increase in spot market days for the fleet. The $5.0 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly due to increase in crew, maintenance repairs and spares expenses partly in conjunction with the higher number of vessels in the fleet.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $16.7 million and $41.2 million, respectively, compared to $8.4 million and $36.2 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $8.3 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in port expenses and in bunkers costs as a result of the increase in spot market days for the fleet. The $5.0 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly due to increase in crew, maintenance repairs and spares expenses partly in conjunction with the higher number of vessels in the fleet. Drydocking costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $1.8 million and $3.5 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 mainly relate to the completion of two vessels’ drydocking, compared to the same period of last year which included the completion of four vessel’s drydocking and the ongoing drydocking of another vessel.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $1.8 million and $3.5 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 mainly relate to the completion of two vessels’ drydocking, compared to the same period of last year which included the completion of four vessel’s drydocking and the ongoing drydocking of another vessel. General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $6.1 million and $7.3 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $6.1 million and $7.3 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense. Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $19.8 million and $19.5 million, respectively, a $0.3 million increase is mainly related to the increase in average number of vessels owned by the Company.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $19.8 million and $19.5 million, respectively, a $0.3 million increase is mainly related to the increase in average number of vessels owned by the Company. Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $0.5 million and nil respectively. As a result of the agreed sale terms for the vessel Gas Cerberus, which was delivered in June 2025, a non-cash impairment loss of $0.5 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2025.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $0.5 million and nil respectively. As a result of the agreed sale terms for the vessel Gas Cerberus, which was delivered in June 2025, a non-cash impairment loss of $0.5 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2025. Loss on sale of vessels for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $0.1 million compared to gain of $0.05 million for the same period last year. The loss is attributed to the sale of one vessel during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the gain from the sale of two vessels during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which had been classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2023.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $0.1 million compared to gain of $0.05 million for the same period last year. The loss is attributed to the sale of one vessel during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the gain from the sale of two vessels during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which had been classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2023. Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $2.2 million and $7.6 million, respectively. The $5.4 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to continued debt prepayments.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $2.2 million and $7.6 million, respectively. The $5.4 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to continued debt prepayments. Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $2.1 million and $2.4 million, respectively. The decrease of $0.3 million is mainly attributed to the decrease in rates of time deposits.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $2.1 million and $2.4 million, respectively. The decrease of $0.3 million is mainly attributed to the decrease in rates of time deposits. Equity earnings in joint ventures for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was a gain of $4.0 million and $15.2 million, respectively. The $11.2 million decrease is primarily due to the profitable sale of one of the Medium Gas carriers owned by one of our joint ventures in the same period of last year.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was a gain of $4.0 million and $15.2 million, respectively. The $11.2 million decrease is primarily due to the profitable sale of one of the Medium Gas carriers owned by one of our joint ventures in the same period of last year. As a result of the above, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $47.9 million, compared to net income of $55.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was 35.8 million and 35.2 million, respectively.

of $47.9 million, compared to net income of $55.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The outstanding, basic, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was 35.8 million and 35.2 million, respectively. Earnings per share, basic , for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $1.30 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $1.52 for the same period of last year.

, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $1.30 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $1.52 for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income was $52.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $1.42 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to Adjusted net income of $60.8 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $1.67 for the same period of last year.

was $52.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $1.42 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to Adjusted net income of $60.8 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $1.67 for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $67.8 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $67.8 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 28.4 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 27.0 vessels for the same period of 2024.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements (of three or more months duration):

A twelve months time charter for its 2012 built LPG carrier Gas Husky, until Sep 2026 including a charterer’s option to extend a further six months.

A seven months time charter extension for its 2009 built LPG carrier Gas Astrid, until Apr 2026 including a charterer’s option to extend a further eight months.

A six months time charter extension for its 2012 built LPG carrier Gas Esco, until Mar 2026 including a charterer’s option to extend a further six months.

A six months time charter for its 2014 built LPG carrier Eco Chios, until Apr 2026.

A three months time charter for its 2018 built LPG carrier Eco Arctic, until Jan 2026 including a charterer’s option to extend a further three months.

As of November 2025, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $130 million (excluding the JV vessel). For 2026 the Company has circa 46% of fleet days secured under period contracts and contracted revenues of approximately $77 million (excluding the JV vessel).

In November 2025 the previously announced sale of the vessel Gas Elixir was completed and it was delivered to its new owners.

In September 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to sell the 2014-built vessel Eco Invictus to a third party subject to certain conditions being met, with delivery expected in in the first quarter of 2026. The vessel is debt-free, and the full proceeds from the sale will contribute to the Company’s liquidity position. Following the completion of this sale the Company’s fully owned fleet will consist of 27 LPG carriers, while one LPG carrier continues to be owned through a joint venture.

In relation to the previously announced July 6, 2025 incident involving the LPG carrier Eco Wizard, the vessel remains stranded in the port in Russia. It has moved berth and temporary repairs have been completed. However, the vessel will need to be drydocked and more permanent repairs carried out. As such, the Company is still working with local authorities, and special permissions needed by EU authorities, on arranging the release of the vessel in order for it to be moved to a yard in Europe. Until such time that the vessel is fully repaired and able to return to operations, if at all, it will remain off hire and will not generate revenue.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

During the summer months the market experienced a seasonal softening in spot rates but the drop in activity was relatively modest. Due to the high period coverage in our fleet we achieved another quarter of solid profits with a 10% increase compared to last year. So far in the current quarter charter rates have been increasing while the volatility in the geopolitical environment seems to have subsided somewhat, at least temporarily, resulting in increasing trade flows and improvement in sentiment. We are always looking for opportunities to divest older assets, and as such we entered into an agreement for the third time this year to sell another one of our older vessels. In terms of maintaining a solid balance sheet, one of our core goals, we completed the deleverage by paying down $350 million of debt obligations over the last 3 years and the Company is now debt free.

Conference Call details:

On November 25, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 29 LPG carriers, including one Joint Venture vessel, in the water. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 339,134 cubic meters (cbm). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements, including regarding contracted revenue, market conditions and our vessel damaged in the third quarter of 2025, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, whether the Eco Wizard is able to return to operation and related uncertainties related thereto and potential expenses and extent of insurance coverage, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and Gaza, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List

For information on our fleet and further information:

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

FLEET DATA Q3 2024 Q3 2025 9M 2024 9M 2025 Average number of vessels (1) 27.0 29.0 27.0 28.4 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 27 29 27 29 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 2,484 2,668 7,402 7,758 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 2,381 2,552 7,231 7,615 Fleet utilization (4) 95.9 % 95.7 % 97.7 % 98.2 % Total charter days for fleet (5) 2,260 2,145 6,665 6,434 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 121 407 566 1,181 Fleet operational utilization (7) 92.6 % 90.3 % 95.5 % 93.0 %

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before loss/gain on derivatives excluding swap interest paid/received, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels, share based compensation and loss/gain on derivatives.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Third Quarter Ended

September 30th, Nine months Periods Ended

September 30th, 2024

2025

2024

2025

Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 12,145,425 13,328,054 55,663,650 47,873,060 Less gain on derivatives -- -- (99,286 ) -- Plus swap interest received -- -- 208,127 -- Less (gain)/plus loss on sale of vessels, net -- -- (46,384 ) 121,218 Plus impairment loss -- -- -- 488,400 Plus share based compensation 2,017,049 1,112,782 5,120,512 3,813,406 Adjusted Net Income 14,162,474 14,440,836 60,846,619 52,296,084 Net income – EBITDA Net income 12,145,425 13,328,054 55,663,650 47,873,060 Plus interest and finance costs 1,783,067 222,813 7,636,676 2,231,066 Less interest income (695,222 ) (626,333 ) (2,363,435 ) (2,094,255 ) Plus depreciation 6,492,714 6,583,913 19,478,138 19,839,888 EBITDA 19,725,984 19,508,447 80,415,029 67,849,759



Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 12,145,425 13,328,054 55,663,650 47,873,060 Less gain on derivatives -- -- (99,286 ) -- Less (gain)/plus loss on sale of vessels, net -- -- (46,384 ) 121,218 Plus impairment loss -- -- -- 488,400 Plus share based compensation 2,017,049 1,112,782 5,120,512 3,813,406 Plus interest and finance costs 1,783,067 222,813 7,636,676 2,231,066 Less interest income (695,222 ) (626,333 ) (2,363,435 ) (2,094,255 ) Plus depreciation 6,492,714 6,583,913 19,478,138 19,839,888 Adjusted EBITDA 21,743,033 20,621,229 85,389,871 72,272,783 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net income 12,145,425 13,328,054 55,663,650 47,873,060 Adjusted net income 14,162,474 14,440,836 60,846,619 52,296,084 Weighted average number of shares, basic 35,241,126 36,006,132 35,200,732 35,803,511 EPS - Basic 0.33 0.36 1.52 1.30 Adjusted EPS - Basic 0.38 0.39 1.67 1.42





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended

September 30, Nine month Periods Ended

September 30, 2024

2025

2024

2025

Revenues Revenues 40,445,006 44,529,746 123,795,068 133,789,998 Expenses Voyage expenses 2,420,995 6,632,036 6,914,953 15,039,779 Voyage expenses - related party 499,366 544,427 1,527,237 1,633,220 Vessels' operating expenses 12,058,117 14,788,439 35,556,412 40,498,542 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 209,000 227,501 662,502 695,197 Drydocking costs 2,881,407 720,662 3,456,942 1,755,507 Management fees - related party 1,063,519 1,144,479 3,169,200 3,326,159 General and administrative expenses 2,657,696 1,901,379 7,298,960 6,085,185 Depreciation 6,492,714 6,583,913 19,478,138 19,839,888 Impairment loss -- -- -- 488,400 Net (gain)/loss on sale of vessels -- -- (46,384 ) 121,218 Total expenses 28,282,814 32,542,836 78,017,960 89,483,095 Income from operations 12,162,192 11,986,910 45,777,108 44,306,903 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (1,783,067 ) (222,813 ) (7,636,676 ) (2,231,066 ) Loss on derivatives -- -- 99,286 -- Interest income 695,222 626,333 2,363,435 2,094,255 Foreign exchange loss (33,519 ) (128,327 ) (96,290 ) (264,487 ) Other (expenses)/income, net (1,121,364 ) 275,193 (5,270,245 ) (401,298 ) Income before equity in earnings of investees 11,040,828 12,262,103 40,506,863 43,905,605 Equity earnings in joint ventures 1,104,597 1,065,951 15,156,787 3,967,455 Net Income 12,145,425 13,328,054 55,663,650 47,873,060 Earnings per share - Basic 0.33 0.36 1.52 1.30 - Diluted 0.33 0.36 1.52 1.30 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 35,241,126 36,006,132 35,200,732 35,803,511 - Diluted 35,322,675 36,022,868 35,307,660 35,822,191





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31,

September 30, 2024

2025

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 80,653,398 69,710,783 Trade and other receivables 6,156,300 9,752,322 Other current assets 193,265 59,524 Claims receivable 55,475 55,475 Inventories 3,891,147 3,315,337 Advances and prepayments 733,212 1,047,452 Assets held for sale -- 23,738,226 Fair value of derivatives 387,608 -- Total current assets 92,070,405 107,679,119 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets -- 137,780 Vessels, net 608,214,416 567,396,468 Other receivables 370,053 309,453 Restricted cash 3,867,752 -- Investments in joint ventures 27,717,238 22,348,168 Total non current assets 640,169,459 590,191,869 Total assets 732,239,864 697,870,988 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Payable to related parties 388,130 2,538,466 Trade accounts payable 10,994,434 10,900,740 Accrued and other liabilities 4,922,587 3,484,220 Operating lease liabilities -- 110,224 Deferred income 4,304,667 4,412,572 Current portion of long-term debt 23,333,814 -- Total current liabilities 43,943,632 21,446,222 Non current liabilities Operating lease liabilities -- 27,556 Deferred income 213,563 -- Long-term debt 61,555,855 -- Total non current liabilities 61,769,418 27,556 Total liabilities 105,713,050 21,473,778 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 370,414 375,127 Treasury stock -- (1,784,712 ) Additional paid-in capital 409,912,934 414,077,877 Retained earnings 215,855,858 263,728,918 Accumulated other comprehensive income 387,608 -- Total stockholders' equity 626,526,814 676,397,210 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 732,239,864 697,870,988





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Nine month Periods Ended

September 30, 2024

2025

Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period 55,663,650 47,873,060 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 19,478,138 19,839,888 Amortization of deferred finance charges 659,660 990,921 Non-cash lease expense 75,687 93,776 Share based compensation 5,120,512 3,813,406 Change in fair value of derivatives 108,841 -- Proceeds from disposal of interest rate swaps 1,018,000 -- Equity earnings in joint ventures (15,156,787 ) (3,967,455 ) Dividends received from joint ventures 21,930,000 2,634,000 Impairment loss -- 488,400 (Gain)/loss on sale of vessels (46,384 ) 121,218 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables 1,432,329 (3,149,997 ) Other current assets 121,860 133,741 Inventories 404,631 739,480 Changes in operating lease liabilities (75,687 ) (93,776 ) Advances and prepayments (377,457 ) (142,353 ) Increase/(decrease) in Balances with related parties (69,261 ) 2,082,596 Trade accounts payable 713,621 (658,296 ) Accrued liabilities (1,362,580 ) (1,761,348 ) Deferred income 459,748 (366,320 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 90,098,521 68,670,941 Cash flows from investing activities Payment for acquisition of remaining interest in joint venture, net of cash acquired -- (7,976,895 ) Proceeds from sale of vessels, net 34,679,584 12,217,067 Acquisition and improvements of vessels (96,572,799 ) (412,428 ) Return of investments from joint ventures 2,040,000 -- Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (59,853,215 ) 3,827,744 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 356,250 356,250 Stock repurchase (338,176 ) (1,784,712 ) Deferred finance charges paid (22,167 ) -- Advances to joint ventures (11,848 ) -- Loan repayments (106,624,572 ) (85,880,590 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 70,000,000 -- Net cash used in financing activities (36,640,513 ) (87,309,052 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,395,207 ) (14,810,367 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 83,755,701 84,521,150 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 77,360,494 69,710,783 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 73,417,570 69,710,783 Restricted cash, non current 3,942,924 -- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 77,360,494 69,710,783



