Q3 2025 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Activity and Intel Report Featuring ICON, Astrazeneca, Akesobio, CSPPC Pharmaceutical, ImmunityBio, and Boryung

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q3 2025 CRO Activity and Intel Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an in-depth analysis of the contract research organization (CRO) industry, categorized by geography, therapeutic area, and phase of development for Q3 2025.



Report Scope

The Q3 CRO Activity and Intel report offers insights into CRO and sponsor activity, clinical trial trends, and geographical performance across various therapeutic areas.

Reasons to Buy

What are the trends by region, therapy area, sites by CROs for the past quarter?

Who was the most active CRO in the past quarter?

Who were the most active sponsors by market cap in the past quarter?

What was the most widely studied therapy area in the past quarter vs. the previous year's quarter?

By region, who had the most clinical trials initiated in the past quarter?

By region, what were the past quarter's CRO invitations and appointments?

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Global

CRO and sponsor activity in Q3 2025

Most-used CROs

Most active large- and mega-cap sponsors

Most active mid-cap sponsors

Most active small-cap sponsors

Clinical trials in oncology and CNS

Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Trials initiated in the 10 most active oncology indications in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Trials initiated in the 10 most active CNS indications in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Top 10 CROs by number of sites in Q3 2025

North America

Clinical trial activity in North America in Q3 2025

Most active North American regions in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Phase breakdown of trials initiated in North America in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in North America in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in North America in Q3 2025

Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in North America

Insights: CRO appointments for sponsors based in North America

Europe

Clinical trial activity in Europe in Q3 2025

Most active European regions in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Phase breakdown of trials initiated in Europe in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in Europe in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in Europe in Q3 2025

Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in Europe

Rest of the world

Clinical trial activity in ROW in Q3 2025

Most active regions in ROW in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Phase breakdown of trials initiated in ROW in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in ROW in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in ROW in Q3 2025

Companies Featured

ICON

Astrazeneca

Akesobio

CSPPC Pharmaceutical

ImmunityBio

Boryung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkeq25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.