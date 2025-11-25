Q3 2025 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Activity and Intel Report Featuring ICON, Astrazeneca, Akesobio, CSPPC Pharmaceutical, ImmunityBio, and Boryung

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q3 2025 CRO Activity and Intel Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an in-depth analysis of the contract research organization (CRO) industry, categorized by geography, therapeutic area, and phase of development for Q3 2025.
Report Scope
- The Q3 CRO Activity and Intel report offers insights into CRO and sponsor activity, clinical trial trends, and geographical performance across various therapeutic areas.
Reasons to Buy
- What are the trends by region, therapy area, sites by CROs for the past quarter?
- Who was the most active CRO in the past quarter?
- Who were the most active sponsors by market cap in the past quarter?
- What was the most widely studied therapy area in the past quarter vs. the previous year's quarter?
- By region, who had the most clinical trials initiated in the past quarter?
- By region, what were the past quarter's CRO invitations and appointments?
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Global
- CRO and sponsor activity in Q3 2025
- Most-used CROs
- Most active large- and mega-cap sponsors
- Most active mid-cap sponsors
- Most active small-cap sponsors
Clinical trials in oncology and CNS
- Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Trials initiated in the 10 most active oncology indications in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Trials initiated in the 10 most active CNS indications in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Top 10 CROs by number of sites in Q3 2025
North America
- Clinical trial activity in North America in Q3 2025
- Most active North American regions in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Phase breakdown of trials initiated in North America in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in North America in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in North America in Q3 2025
- Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in North America
- Insights: CRO appointments for sponsors based in North America
Europe
- Clinical trial activity in Europe in Q3 2025
- Most active European regions in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Phase breakdown of trials initiated in Europe in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in Europe in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in Europe in Q3 2025
- Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in Europe
Rest of the world
- Clinical trial activity in ROW in Q3 2025
- Most active regions in ROW in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Phase breakdown of trials initiated in ROW in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in ROW in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024
- Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in ROW in Q3 2025
Companies Featured
- ICON
- Astrazeneca
- Akesobio
- CSPPC Pharmaceutical
- ImmunityBio
- Boryung
