Emerging Out-of-Home Dining Concepts Analysis Report 2025: Focus on Evolving Meal Occasions, Menu Formats, Types of Service, and Outlet Designs

This report covers trending and emerging dining concepts out of home with regards to evolving meal occasions, menu formats, types of service, and outlet designs



In light of sluggish sales in foodservice, operators a looking for new creative ways to increase customer footfall and engagement. Within menus, brands are diversifying familiar favorites, maximizing ingredients and minimizing waste, and offering greater customizability. Services and outlets are also being realigned to either enhance and prolong customer visits on-premise, or to streamline operations for takeaway and delivery.



Report Scope

Menus must find a creative balance between comfort, affordability and diversity which ultimately helps operators to differentiate.

While inflation compromises the frequency of out-of-home occasions, they are becoming more varied through enhanced relaxation or entertainment as well as greater convenience.

Level of service is either moving towards enhanced experiences or becoming more minimal and automated.

Space optimization is the goal for operators either extending customer visits or streamlining for off-premise dining sales.

Reasons to Buy

Understand how to drive greater foodservice sales through the lenses of menus, meal occasions, services, and outlet designs.

Discover how competitors are leveraging New dining concepts to drive sales.

Identify New and emerging demands for consumers dining out of home.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Menus

Occasions

Services

Takeaways

Appendix

Companies Featured

PopUp Bagels

Arby's

Subway

Pizza Hut

Papa Johns

Gails

Kind

PepsiCo

Burger Kind

Potbelly

Tim's China

Alimentation Couche-Tard

