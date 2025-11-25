Seaweed Capabilities Report 2025: Explore Multiple Uses in the Consumer Goods Industry, in Food, Beverages, Skincare, Agriculture, and Packaging

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foresights: Seaweed Capabilities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks into the future of seaweed use in the consumer goods industry. The report covers how seaweed has multiple uses in the consumer goods industry, in food, beverages, skincare, agriculture, and packaging.



Report Scope

The positive health perceptions, significant familiarity, and sustainability foundation of seaweed allow it to have multiple use cases across the industry. The various capabilities of seaweed position the natural ingredient as a promising opportunity to revolutionize functional goods, sustainable packaging, sustainable production, and healthier products.

For brands to succeed in these new markets, a clear communication strategy is essential. They should emphasize seaweed's versatility and sustainability, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. By doing so, companies can create a fresh narrative for seaweed, positioning it not only as a health ingredient but also as a multifaceted, sustainable solution for a range of consumer goods.?

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Seaweed Capabilities

Functional food and beverage products

Natural food additive

Functional personal care products

Sustainable agriculture

Sustainable packaging

Takeaways

Appendix

Companies Featured

Sway

Jorda

The Seaweed Company

Biomara

Cargill

Sicit

Oceanium

Loliware

Bloom

Gimme

Blue Dragon

Unrooted

FDA

Bumble & Bumble

Seaweed Bath Co.

Vaxa Technologies

Shropshire Seaweed

Ello Jello

National History Museum

