Seaweed Capabilities Report 2025: Explore Multiple Uses in the Consumer Goods Industry, in Food, Beverages, Skincare, Agriculture, and Packaging

This report looks into the future of seaweed use in the consumer goods industry. The report covers how seaweed has multiple uses in the consumer goods industry, in food, beverages, skincare, agriculture, and packaging.
Report Scope
- The positive health perceptions, significant familiarity, and sustainability foundation of seaweed allow it to have multiple use cases across the industry. The various capabilities of seaweed position the natural ingredient as a promising opportunity to revolutionize functional goods, sustainable packaging, sustainable production, and healthier products.
- For brands to succeed in these new markets, a clear communication strategy is essential. They should emphasize seaweed's versatility and sustainability, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. By doing so, companies can create a fresh narrative for seaweed, positioning it not only as a health ingredient but also as a multifaceted, sustainable solution for a range of consumer goods.?
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Seaweed Capabilities
- Functional food and beverage products
- Natural food additive
- Functional personal care products
- Sustainable agriculture
- Sustainable packaging
- Takeaways
- Appendix
Companies Featured
- Sway
- Jorda
- The Seaweed Company
- Biomara
- Cargill
- Sicit
- Oceanium
- Loliware
- Bloom
- Gimme
- Blue Dragon
- Unrooted
- FDA
- Bumble & Bumble
- Seaweed Bath Co.
- Vaxa Technologies
- Shropshire Seaweed
- Ello Jello
- National History Museum
