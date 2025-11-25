Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 and Wednesday, December 10, 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Rahul Patel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in UBS’ Global Technology and AI Conference 2025 on Tuesday, December 2, 2025



Rahul Patel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Rizvi, CFO, will present at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 9:50 AM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference



Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is a force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

