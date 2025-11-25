Australia Gold Mining Industry Review 2025: Production to Decline for the Fifth Consecutive Year in 2025 to 10.2 Million Ounces, Representing a 0.1% Decrease from 2024 - Forecast to 2030

The main market opportunities in Australia's gold mining sector include a forecasted production increase from 2025 to 2030, driven by a 5.4% CAGR. Companies can capitalize on this growth by investing in exploration and development projects, particularly as demand drivers positively influence industry dynamics.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Gold Mining to 2030 (2025 Review)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Australia Gold industry. It provides historical and forecast data on gold production, production by company, reserves by country and world gold prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global gold industry. It further profiles major gold producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Australia's gold mine production is forecast to decline for the fifth consecutive year in 2025 to 10.2 million ounces (moz), representing a 0.1% decrease from 2024. This decline will primarily result from planned lower production at the Cadia mine in New South Wales, one of the largest gold mines in Australia. The mine, which is wholly owned by Newmont, is currently transitioning its mining operations to a new ore body known as Panel Cave 3, which contains lower-grade gold ore. Consequently, the average gold grade being processed will decline, leading to reduced gold output for the year.

Looking ahead, Australia's gold mine production is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2025 and 2030, reaching 13.2moz.

Report Scope

  • The report contains an overview of the Australia gold mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the Australia gold mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

  • To gain an understanding of the Australia gold mining industry, relevant driving factors
  • To understand historical and forecast trend on Australia gold production
  • To identify key players in the Australia gold mining industry
  • To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Reserves
  • Gold production
  • Competitive landscape
  • Gold prices
  • Active mines
  • Major development projects
  • Major exploration projects
  • Demand
  • Mining taxes and royalties
  • Appendix

Companies Featured

  • Newmont
  • Northern Star
  • Gold Fields
  • Evolution Mining

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr3huj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Gold and Silver Mining
                            
                            
                                Gold Mine
                            
                            
                                Gold Mining
                            
                            
                                Gold Ore
                            
                            
                                Gold Producer
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading