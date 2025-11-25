Australia Gold Mining Industry Review 2025: Production to Decline for the Fifth Consecutive Year in 2025 to 10.2 Million Ounces, Representing a 0.1% Decrease from 2024 - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Gold Mining to 2030 (2025 Review)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Australia Gold industry. It provides historical and forecast data on gold production, production by company, reserves by country and world gold prices.



Australia's gold mine production is forecast to decline for the fifth consecutive year in 2025 to 10.2 million ounces (moz), representing a 0.1% decrease from 2024. This decline will primarily result from planned lower production at the Cadia mine in New South Wales, one of the largest gold mines in Australia. The mine, which is wholly owned by Newmont, is currently transitioning its mining operations to a new ore body known as Panel Cave 3, which contains lower-grade gold ore. Consequently, the average gold grade being processed will decline, leading to reduced gold output for the year.



Looking ahead, Australia's gold mine production is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2025 and 2030, reaching 13.2moz.



The report contains an overview of the Australia gold mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the Australia gold mining industry.

