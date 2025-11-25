AI in Financial Services Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Opportunities in Enhancing Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention, Automating Complex Workflows, and Improving Decision-making

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the current state of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in the financial services industry. It examines the forecasted size of the AI market, delving into specific types of AI spend (such as generative AI, computer vision, and agentic AI).

The report lists different ways of utilizing AI to combat fraud, cyberattacks, evolving regulation, bad user experience, growing volumes of transactional data, and new attack vectors. It provides new case studies of innovative uses of AI within the industry, while providing company profiles of the leading AI adopters and specialist vendors across the insurance, banking, payments, and wealth management industries.



AI adoption in financial services has ramped up significantly in the last few years. Financial services firms have long adopted generative AI tools for customer service and improved decision making, yet sustained direct profitability remains far off. The recent boom of agentic AI investment has necessitated financial services companies to reconsider all of their AI pilots, to govern deployments like product launches: require return on investment gates, scale what demonstrably pays, and sunset what does not.

Financial services firms must adopt AI to improve cybersecurity and fraud prevention in the face of adaptive cyberattacks, new attack vectors, and rising insider threats.



Report Scope

The analyst estimates the total artificial intelligence (AI) market will be worth $642 billion by 2029, up from $131 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 37.4%. Insurers, banks, and financial markets are expected to spend over $87 billion in 2029, up from just over $18 billion in 2024.

According to the Bank of England, 75% of UK financial firms use AI, with 33% of adopters using the technology specifically for fraud detection. AI fraud detection systems have intercepted up to 92% of fraudulent activities before transaction approval in some cases, while Mastercard claims it has improved fraud detection rates by up to 300% using AI.

After years of machine learning and a recent generative AI surge, autonomous agents promise the end-to-end automation that finally turns AI into a scalable profit engine for the FS industry. By automating complex workflows (including onboarding, compliance checks, data pipeline creation, fraud detection, and real-time risk scoring), agentic systems cut costs and free talent for higher-value work.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Value Chain



4. The Impact of AI on Financial Services



5. Industry Analysis



6. Case Studies



7. Companies



8. Sector Scorecards



9. Glossary



10. Further Reading



Companies Featured

Accenture

Aon

Ant Group

Appian

Applied Systems

Atlantia

AXA

BBVA

Bank of America

BlackRock

Braintree

Bud

Cape Analytics

Claim Genius

Citigroup

Citco

Clover

Cobase

Covea

Cytora

Databricks

DeepFrauds.ai

Dell Technologies

Deloitte

Dufrain

Eika Gruppen

Eltropy

Emergent

Enterprise Singapore

eFront

EvolutionIQ

Fenergo

Featurespace

Fiserv

FiVerity

Floodbase

Goldman Sachs

Google

H2O.ai

Haodf

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

HSBC

Humn.ai

ICBC

Impress.ai

Infocomm Media Development Authority

JPMorgan Chase

Kasisto

Kodak Alaris

Landbase

Lemonade

Liberty Mutual Re

Mastercard

McGill and Partners

Microsoft

Mitchell

Moody's Corporation

Munich Re

NatWest Group

Nvidia

NICE Actimize

Nippon Life Insurance

Norm AI

OpenAI

Pay.UK

Ping An Insurance

PKSHA Technology

Prophecy

Propel Ventures

Quantee

Quantexa

Regula Forensic Science

Revolut

RBC

Salesforce

Simudyne

Sensity AI

Shift Technology

Snorkel AI

Solera

Sprout.ai

Steadily

Swiss Re

Temenos

TD Bank

The Hartford

Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Kiln

UOB

UBS

Veridas

Verizon

Visa

Wells Fargo

West Bend Insurance

WorldFirst

ZestyAI

Zurich Insurance

