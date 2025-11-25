Energy Transition Strategies of Oil & Gas Contractors Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Opportunities in Sustainable Solutions, Low-carbon Tech Offerings, and Developing Renewable Systems

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Energy Transition Strategies of Oil & Gas Contractors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Contractors would play a pivotal role in enabling their clients-primarily oil & gas companies-to implement sustainable energy solutions. All major contractors have announced strategies for cutting their emissions to fulfill the decarbonization pledges of their headquartered countries.



Contractors are turning to low-carbon energy sources-including hydrogen, renewable power, and bioenergy-to achieve net zero in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Contractors are also expanding their portfolio offerings to include core technologies, such as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), energy recovery, flaring reduction, and methane monitoring to detect leaks, measure emissions, mitigate and utilize them for productive purposes.



They are also are developing and installing cleaner, electric alternatives to the traditional field equipment running on fossil-fuels to curb emissions. Besides, by building capabilities to design and install renewable power and energy storage systems, contractors stand to gain in enabling net-zero in oil and gas operations.



Report Scope

This report discusses the strategies adopted by oil and gas contractors to enable energy transition.

It identifies key energy transition avenues available to oil and gas contractors for energy transition.

It highlights the major upcoming energy transition projects being developed by oil and gas contractors.

It analyzes market signals by oil and gas contractors in terms of deals, patents, and hiring related to energy transition.

The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas contractors in the energy transition theme.

Reasons to Buy

Identify major upcoming projects by oil and gas contractors related to renewable power, low-carbon hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and renewable refineries.

Provides capacity outlook for low-carbon hydrogen, carbon capture, renewable power, renewable fuels, and energy storage.

Provides a contracts analysis of oil and gas contractors Oil and gas contractors lag specialists in low carbon project development.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas contractors and their position in energy transition theme.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Thematic Briefing



3. Why Oil and Gas Contractors Need an Energy

4. Company Profiles

Aker Solutions

Technip Energies

Petrofac

Saipem

Wood plc

Worley

