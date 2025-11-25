Columbus Crew and ScottsMiracle-Gro expand long-standing partnership, highlighted by stadium naming rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Crew and the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, today announced the expansion of their 15-plus year partnership, highlighted by a multi-year agreement for stadium naming rights.

Beginning with the 2026 season, ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in downtown Columbus, Ohio will serve as the home of the Crew in addition to hosting a multitude of marquee events in future years. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, ScottsMiracle-Gro’s long-standing partnership with and support of the Crew as the team’s Official Lawn Care & Gardening Partner has entailed supplying of products to maintain the Crews’ natural grass playing surfaces, in-stadium promotions and community initiatives such as neighborhood soccer field refurbishments and a field day with Every Kid Sports, which gives income-restricted families access to youth sports by paying their fees. In addition to incorporating stadium naming rights, the expanded partnership further advances the commitment of both organizations to positively impact youth in the region.

The Crew opened its downtown stadium in 2021, creating an industry-renowned facility that serves as the anchor in Astor Park, a dynamic mixed-use neighborhood with amenities centered on work, life and leisure. From 2023-2025, the Black & Gold hosted capacity crowds for a Club-record streak of 35 MLS regular season matches and have consistently elevated premium hospitality offerings at the venue, including the construction of three new highly-desirable areas for the 2026 campaign.

Bolstered by the world-class stadium, the Crew have also further showcased Columbus to the world by welcoming many major soccer competitions, including the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, multiple U.S. Men’s National Team matches, the 2024 SheBelieves Cup and more. The facility also executes private events throughout the year in its customizable premium spaces, such as corporate events and functions, weddings, proms, fundraisers, holiday parties, career fairs and gatherings of all varieties.

“The Columbus Crew are proud to call ScottsMiracle-Gro Field our home beginning in 2026. Strengthened by our long-term partnership and local connection, ScottsMiracle-Gro and the Crew share a deep passion for our fans, our sport and Central Ohio that perfectly reflects how we strive to represent our Club and our city through the global game,” said Columbus Crew President of Business Operations Mary Sherpo. “ScottsMiracle-Gro is an established leader in their industry and our community, and together we will continue to advance our goals to consistently provide an exceptional on-pitch and supporter experience to everyone who visits ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.”

ScottsMiracle-Gro President and COO Nate Baxter added, “You couldn’t find a more authentic partnership than what we have with the Crew, as it reflects what we’re all about on multiple levels. The partnership aligns with our vision to bring people together through our iconic brands in their backyards, homes and now at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. We’re committed to attracting diverse consumers to our lawn and garden space, and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field helps deliver on this. Soccer is a multicultural, family-oriented sport whose popularity is surging among people of all ages.”



“We love helping people enjoy gardens and green spaces, from their own yards to community parks,” said John Sass, SVP of the company’s Scotts brand lawns business. “We know everything is better when you can play and gather on natural grass. For years we’ve helped the Crew play on one of the premier grass surfaces in sports, and we’re honored to extend that support by putting our name on the best stadium in MLS.”

As part of the enhanced relationship, the Crew and ScottsMiracle-Gro will partner on community-based activities centered on youth soccer and getting people outdoors to enjoy natural grass surfaces, gardens and green spaces. ScottsMiracle-Gro will also become a Presenting Partner of the Crew’s “Soccer in Schools” program, designed to inspire Columbus youth’s love of and participation in the beautiful game by providing free access to educational resources for local school districts.

Formally launched in 2025, the Crew’s “Soccer in Schools” program is focused on providing a turnkey youth soccer model for physical education teachers that aims to prioritize soccer as an in-school physical activity. The implementation model aligns with curriculum standards and teaches the fundamentals of soccer while integrating activities that empower students to establish life-long healthy habits and create a strong alignment with “Stay in the Game!” Attendance Network. The Crew first introduced the “Soccer in Schools” program on MLS All-Star Community Day at Northgate Intermediate School prior to the MLS All-Star Game on July 24, 2024.

The Columbus Crew worked with Legends Global to secure and negotiate the stadium naming rights partnership with ScottsMiracle-Gro.

For more information, visit scottsmiraclegrofield.com. Renderings of signage and additional ScottsMiracle-Gro assets can be found here, courtesy of the Columbus Crew.

About Columbus Crew

The Columbus Crew are the first club in Major League Soccer. The Crew are operated by Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards Family. The Club is one of only three teams to win three or more MLS Cups (2008, 2020 and 2023) and claimed one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2002, MLS Supporters’ Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009, the Campeones Cup in 2021 and Leagues Cup in 2024. The 2025 campaign was the Crew’s 30th season in MLS, as well as the Club’s fourth full season in its world-class stadium in Downtown Columbus.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, founded in Marysville, Ohio, in 1868, is passionate about helping people of all ages express themselves on their own piece of the Earth. With approximately $3.4 billion in sales, the company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are among the most recognized in the industry. To learn more, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

Media inquiries:

Rob McBurnett

Columbus Crew

Vice President, Communications

RMcBurnett@columbuscrew.com

216-785-0955

Tom Matthews

ScottsMiracle-Gro

Chief Communications Officer

tom.matthews@scotts.com

(937) 844-3864

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4436a914-faa2-4a8f-88a7-01320b71ef50