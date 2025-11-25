Kartoon Studios and Shriners Children’s™ Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Free Entertainment and Launch Stan Lee-Themed Fundraising Campaign

Kartoon Channel! + Ameba Subscription Available Free Across All

Shriners Children’s Locations Nationwide



Stan Lee to Be the Face of the “Shriners Children’s Superhero Fundraising Campaign in April 2026”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE American: TOON), a global leader in children’s entertainment, today announced a new strategic partnership with Shriners Children’s, a renowned nonprofit pediatric specialty healthcare system. This collaboration will provide access to Kartoon Channel! and Ameba TV across Shriners Children’s locations nationwide.

Under the agreement, patients and families at Shriners Children’s facilities will receive complimentary access to Kartoon Studios’ family-safe, educational, and entertaining content via hospital media systems, patient tablets, and other in-room platforms. Kartoon Studios will also provide technical support to ensure seamless integration and engagement.

In a powerful extension of this partnership, Shriners Children’s will be granted specific rights to utilize Stan Lee’s name, image, voice, and likeness in their “Shriners Children’s Superhero” fundraising campaign. Through curated content, animations, and messaging inspired by the visionary creator of many of the world’s most iconic superheroes, the campaign will employ the Stan Lee brand to inspire donors and bring hope to children and families.

“At this special time of year, we are honored to partner with Shriners Children’s to support their extraordinary mission,” said Andy Heyward, chairman & CEO of Kartoon Studios. “Combining our uplifting content with the heroic efforts of Shriners Children’s and invoking the spirit of Stan Lee — who stood for justice, courage, and compassion — is a true alignment of values that brings power and purpose to this campaign.”

“Entertainment has the power to uplift, inspire, and heal,” said Stuart P. Sullivan, chief philanthropy officer, Shriners Children’s. “This partnership with Kartoon Studios allows us to enrich our patients’ experience and share our mission with new audiences through a meaningful campaign that honors the heroic spirit at the heart of our work.”

“Our partnership with Shriners Children’s embodies our core belief that entertainment can be a force for good,” added Jon Ollwerther, EVP, Kartoon Studios. “We are proud to bring joy and inspiration to children who need it most, while helping amplify the vital work of Shriners Children’s through the legendary voice of Stan Lee.”

The collaboration reflects Kartoon Studios’ ongoing commitment to using its platforms and characters to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families around the world.

About Shriners Children’s

Shriners Children’s is changing lives every day by providing innovative pediatric specialty care, conducting research to improve quality of lives, and of care, and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. We provide patient-centered care in several areas. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.

Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care available, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global leader in children’s and family entertainment, delivering premium content and high-value intellectual property to millions of viewers worldwide. The Company’s portfolio features globally recognized brands including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Shaq’s Garage, Rainbow Rangers, and Llama Llama. Kartoon Studios holds a controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe and operates Mainframe Studios, one of North America’s largest animation producers, with more than 22,000 minutes of award-winning programming delivered.

Through its Toon Media Networks division including Kartoon Channel!, Ameba, Kartoon Channel Worldwide and Frederator, Kartoon Studios reaches audiences across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels, and top streaming platforms. Kartoon Channel! is consistently rated the #1 kids’ streaming app on the Apple App Store. With a global distribution footprint in over 60 territories, and a robust content pipeline, Kartoon Studios is positioned for sustained growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.kartoonstudios.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding: the Company’s and Shriners Children’s plans to deliver Kartoon Channel! and Ameba TV entertainment across Shriners Children’s locations nationwide and launch a Stan Lee-themed fundraising campaign; the Company providing technical support to ensure seamless integration and engagement; inspiring donors and bringing hope to children and families through the Shriners Children’s Superhero fundraising campaign; and the Company’s commitment to using its platforms and characters to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families around the world. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation; the Company’s ability to provide free access to its content via hospital media systems, patient tablets, and other in-room platforms; the Company’s ability to provide necessary technical support to ensure seamless integration and engagement; the ability of the Shriners Children’s Superhero fundraising campaign to inspire donors; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; general economic and financial conditions; the Company’s ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; the Company’s reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; the Company’s ability to market and advertise its products; the Company’s reliance on third-parties to promote its products; the Company’s ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

