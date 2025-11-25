Guardian Recovery Partners with Colorado Access to Expand Adolescent Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Resources for Denver-Area Families

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Recovery, a national provider of substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment for adults and adolescents, announces an expanded partnership with Colorado Access, the state’s largest and most experienced public sector health plan, to bring vital new resources to teens, adolescents, and their families coping with addiction and mental health in the Denver area.



Guardian Recovery, which operates CuraWest in the Denver area, has maintained a longstanding partnership providing excellence in care to Colorado Access members for substance use disorder treatment. Recent discussions revealed a significant shortage of teen and adolescent treatment availability in the Denver area, prompting both organizations to develop an innovative solution.



Through this partnership, adolescent Colorado Access members struggling with addiction and mental health disorders can now access Guardian Recovery’s state-of-the-art inpatient detoxification and residential program specifically designed for teens and adolescents, located in Montville, New Jersey.



Purpose-Built Facility for Adolescent Recovery



The Montville Adolescent Center is a purpose-built facility centered around helping teens overcome their challenges, treat their disorders, reintegrate into education, and build a foundation for life—guiding them through adolescence into successful, purposeful adulthood.



This brand-new facility features game rooms, art therapy, integrated physical fitness programs, functional therapy programs, and premium accommodations. Most importantly, it is staffed by a highly skilled and passionate clinical and medical support team with combined decades of experience intervening with teens struggling with addiction and mental health issues. The team connects with adolescents one-on-one in a non-confrontational way, working to build support, trust, and relationships that guide them toward healing and a life of purpose and fulfillment.



“When it comes to youth substance use disorder residential treatment, resources are unfortunately scarce,” said Jamie Zajac, senior director of care coordination at Colorado Access.

“We’ve long struggled to find timely treatment for our adolescent members in Colorado. Our number one goal remains to care for the health of our youth, and in some cases, that requires looking at options out of state. We are excited to expand our network to include the services of Guardian Recovery at their Montville Adolescent Center.”



“We are beyond thrilled to announce this as a resource for Denver-area families looking for treatment for their teens and loved ones,” said DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing at Guardian Recovery. “This is a true example of how Medicaid programs such as those managed by Colorado Access, in partnership with private institutions like Guardian Recovery, can solve immediate, real needs in a community in a meaningful and impactful way.”



Accessing Care



Families seeking treatment information are encouraged to contact Colorado Access, who can help determine eligibility for the program.



For more information about Colorado Access, please visit coaccess.com.



For more information about the Montville Adolescent Center, please visit guardianrecovery.com.



About Guardian Recovery



Guardian Recovery is a national provider of substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment for adults and adolescents, committed to delivering comprehensive, evidence-based care that supports lasting recovery and wellness.



About Colorado Access



As the largest and most experienced public sector health plan in the state, Colorado Access is a nonprofit organization that works beyond just navigating health services. The company focuses on meeting members’ unique needs by partnering with providers and community organizations to provide better personalized care through measurable results. Their broad and deep view of regional and local systems allows them to stay focused on members’ care while collaborating on measurable and economically sustainable systems that serve them better.

Learn more at coaccess.com.



Media Contact:



DJ Prince

Guardian Recovery

VP of Marketing

5615739944

dj.prince@grncare.com

Heidi Warner

Colorado Access

Senior Manager or Marketing & Communications

720-744-5160

media@coaccess.com



https://thenewsfront.com/guardian-recovery-partners-with-colorado-access-to-expand-adolescent-mental-health-and-addiction-treatment-resources-for-denver-area-families/