AI in Film and TV Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: AI is Reshaping Every Stage of Film and TV Production, Studios Will Continue to Face Backlash for Their AI Use

Media companies' spending on AI will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.2% between 2024 and 2029, from $2.6 billion to $12.5 billion.



AI is increasingly used throughout the film and TV industry to automate routine tasks, improve decision-making, and personalize audience experiences.



Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to software-based systems that use data inputs to make decisions on their own. Simply put, the technology enables machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. AI is increasingly used throughout the film and TV industry to automate routine tasks, improve decision-making, and personalize audience experiences.



AI is reshaping every stage of film and TV production



AI is becoming a key tool in every step of the filmmaking process. In pre-production, AI tools streamline casting, location scouting, budgeting, and project forecasting, helping teams evaluate creative and commercial scenarios faster. During production, AI is inherent in motion capture technology, a widespread and crucial filmmaking tool.

Post-production benefits from AI-powered editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX), and localization tools that can assemble footage and apply consistent treatments far quicker than traditional frame-by-frame methods. Marketing and distribution use AI for targeted advertising, content recommendation, and audience analytics, increasing engagement amid subscription fatigue. Finally, AI can help personalize audience recommendations, moderate reviews, and measure sentiment.



Studios will continue to face backlash for their AI use



Generative AI promises faster, cheaper VFX, but comes at the cost of potential backlash. Audiences and creators are concerned that AI is replacing human artistry. Public skepticism centers on perceived lower-quality results, potential job losses, and a lack of transparency around what is machine-made.

Misattributions-where handcrafted work is mistaken for AI-can fuel distrust and controversy, while undisclosed AI use intensifies fears of losing human creativity. To mitigate reputational damage, studios should clearly communicate when and how they use AI, balance automation with human oversight, and properly credit and reward artists. Without transparency, even demonstrable efficiency gains may provoke audience resentment, harm brand trust, and prompt calls for industry standards or regulation.



