Offshore Upstream Development Outlook Report 2025-2030: Crude and Natural Gas Production to Rise Sharply, Driven by Expanding Reserves in Iran, Qatar, and Brazil

The global offshore crude and natural gas production is slated to grow considerably by the end the current decade due to rising global energy demand, economic development, and population growth. The overall offshore crude and natural gas production is likely to increase by 2030, particularly in countries such as Iran, Qatar, and Brazil due to large undeveloped offshore reserves, and improving offshore technologies that optimize costs and improve resource recovery.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Offshore Development Trends

Key Highlights

Total Production and Capex Outlook

Oil and Gas Production Trends

Oil and Gas Capex Trends

Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain

Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook

Latest Project Updates

2. Oil Development Focus

Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries

Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies

Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects

3. Gas Development Focus

Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries

Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies

Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects

4. New Expenditure Outlook

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Facility Type

5. Appendix

