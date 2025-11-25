Offshore Upstream Development Outlook Report 2025-2030: Crude and Natural Gas Production to Rise Sharply, Driven by Expanding Reserves in Iran, Qatar, and Brazil

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Upstream Development Outlook, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global offshore crude and natural gas production is slated to grow considerably by the end the current decade due to rising global energy demand, economic development, and population growth. The overall offshore crude and natural gas production is likely to increase by 2030, particularly in countries such as Iran, Qatar, and Brazil due to large undeveloped offshore reserves, and improving offshore technologies that optimize costs and improve resource recovery.
Report Scope
- Global offshore oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2025 to 2030
- Global offshore capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2025 to 2030
- Major projects count by key countries, type, and field terrain
- Details of key upcoming offshore crude and natural gas projects globally
Reasons to Buy
- Understand offshore oil and gas production outlook for the period 2025 to 2030
- Keep abreast of key upcoming offshore production projects globally during the outlook period
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong oil and gas production, and capex data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global offshore upstream sector
- Assess your competitors' planned oil and gas production projects
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Offshore Development Trends
- Key Highlights
- Total Production and Capex Outlook
- Oil and Gas Production Trends
- Oil and Gas Capex Trends
- Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain
- Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook
- Latest Project Updates
2. Oil Development Focus
- Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects
3. Gas Development Focus
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects
4. New Expenditure Outlook
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Facility Type
5. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj4nj4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.