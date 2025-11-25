Bauxite Mining Industry Review and Forecasts Report 2025: Production to Reach 494.5 Mt by 2030, Driven by Output from Indonesia, Guinea, and Australia

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bauxite Mining to 2030 (2025 Review)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global bauxite industry. It provides historical and forecast data on bauxite production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world bauxite prices, bauxite trade and bauxite consumption. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global bauxite industry. It further profiles major bauxite producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



After a flat growth of 1.1% in 2024, global bauxite production is forecast to increase by 4.8%, reaching 463.7 million tonnes (Mt) in 2025. Indonesia and Guinea are expected to contribute the most to this growth in 2025, with Australia, Guyana, and Brazil following closely behind. Indonesia's production is projected to nearly double, rising by 85.9% to 14.2Mt, primarily due to the anticipated commencement of the Mempawah SGA and PT Borneo Alumindo Prima (BAP) projects.



Looking ahead, The analyst anticipates that global bauxite production will grow only marginally, with a projected annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%, reaching 494.5Mt by 2030. While Indonesia, Guinea, and Australia will continue to contribute throughout the forecast period, production will be offset by the scheduled closure of Brazil's MRN mine in 2027.



The report contains an overview of the global bauxite mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global bauxite mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves

Bauxite Production

Aluminium Prices

Active Bauxite Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Demand and Trade

Appendix

Competitive Landscape

Rio Tinto

Alcoa

United Company RUSAL

Norsk Hydro

