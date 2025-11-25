Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Size Worth USD 7.69 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oxygen cylinders and concentrators market size is expected to be worth over USD 7.69 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 5.37 billion in 2026, growing at a strong CAGR of 4.61% between 2025 and 2034. The rise in home healthcare, growing respiratory illness, and the geriatric population drive the market growth.



Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Highlights:

North America dominated the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market in 2024, securing the largest regional share.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth throughout the forecast period.

The fixed type segment accounted for around 65% market share in 2024.

The portable type segment is forecast to witness the fastest growth rate from 2025 to 2034.

The healthcare sector emerged as the leading end-use segment in 2024.

The manufacturing industry is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

What are Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators?

Oxygen cylinders and concentrators market growth is driven by, rise in the geriatric population, the development of portable oxygen concentrators, a shift towards home care, high investment in oxygen delivery systems, and growth in respiratory diseases.

Oxygen cylinders are metal tanks that contain a defined amount of medical-grade & compressed oxygen, whereas oxygen concentrators are an electrical device that offers an infinite supply of oxygen. Oxygen cylinders offer features like portability, finite supply, & no need for electricity, whereas concentrators offer features like lightweight, continuous oxygen supply, and need a wall outlet.

What are the Regulations for the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators?

Country Regulatory Bodies Oxygen Cylinder Regulations Oxygen Concentrators Regulations India Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)

CDSCO ISO Standards

DCA Approval Medical Devices Rules, 2017

DCGI Registration China National Medical Products Administration Safety Supervision of Special Equipment Medical Devices Rule, 2017

DCGI Registration United States FDA

U.S. Department of Transformation

OSHA

FAA Safe Storage

Oxygen handling & Storage in workplaces FDA-Cleared Devices

FAA Acceptance

Safe Usage Germany Federal Institutes for Drugs and Medical Devices DIN EN ISO 12209

DIN 477

DIN EN 144 MDR

MPDG

CE Marking



What are the Major Sustainability Trends for Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators?

Energy-Efficient Concentrators

Modern oxygen concentrators are being engineered to consume less power while maintaining high performance. This reduces environmental impact and lowers electricity costs for users, especially in homecare settings.

Use of Recyclable and Lightweight Materials

Manufacturers are increasingly using recyclable plastics and lightweight metals to construct cylinders and concentrators. This not only supports recycling efforts but also cuts down on carbon emissions during transportation and handling.

Refurbishment and Extended Product Lifecycles

Refurbishing and reusing oxygen devices extends their lifespan, reducing the need for new manufacturing. This helps minimize medical waste and supports a circular economy within the healthcare equipment sector.

Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Practices

Companies are adopting sustainable manufacturing approaches, such as energy-efficient machinery and reduced chemical usage. These practices lower the overall environmental footprint of producing oxygen therapy devices.

Smart Technology for Oxygen Optimization

New devices use sensors and algorithms to deliver oxygen only when needed, reducing unnecessary usage. This leads to more efficient resource consumption and supports sustainability in long-term oxygen therapy.



What are the Key Trends of the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market?

Rising Demand for Home Healthcare Devices: The shift toward home-based care, driven by aging populations, cost-saving initiatives, and patient preference, is boosting demand for portable and user-friendly oxygen concentrators for long-term oxygen therapy outside hospital settings.



The shift toward home-based care, driven by aging populations, cost-saving initiatives, and patient preference, is boosting demand for portable and user-friendly oxygen concentrators for long-term oxygen therapy outside hospital settings. Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases: Chronic respiratory conditions like COPD, asthma, and the long-term impacts of COVID-19 are leading to sustained and growing demand for oxygen therapy , especially in emerging and aging populations.



Chronic respiratory conditions like COPD, asthma, and the long-term impacts of COVID-19 are leading to sustained and growing demand for , especially in emerging and aging populations. Technological Advancements in Portable Devices: Manufacturers are developing lighter, quieter, and more energy-efficient portable oxygen concentrators with smart features such as app connectivity, battery optimization, and automatic oxygen adjustment based on patient activity.



Manufacturers are developing lighter, quieter, and more energy-efficient portable oxygen concentrators with smart features such as app connectivity, battery optimization, and automatic oxygen adjustment based on patient activity. Government Support and Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion: Many governments, especially in developing countries, are investing in medical oxygen supply chains, particularly following the COVID-19 oxygen shortages, driving procurement of both fixed and portable oxygen systems.



Many governments, especially in developing countries, are investing in medical oxygen supply chains, particularly following the COVID-19 oxygen shortages, driving procurement of both fixed and portable oxygen systems. Growth of Local Manufacturing and Supply Chain Resilience: To avoid dependence on imports and manage supply shocks, countries are encouraging local production of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, leading to more affordable pricing and better availability across regions.



Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Opportunity

Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Unlock Market Opportunity

The growing air pollution and the rising elderly population increase the risk of respiratory diseases. The high incidence of respiratory diseases like pneumonia, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and asthma increases demand for oxygen concentrators & cylinders. The growth in age-related respiratory diseases and changing lifestyle choices requires oxygen concentrators & cylinders.

The strong focus on home healthcare and the increasing need for oxygen therapy requires oxygen concentrators & cylinders. The high need for supplemental oxygen and focus on enhancing patient care requires oxygen concentrators & cylinders. The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Limitations and Challenges

High Manufacturing Cost Halts Market Expansion

With several benefits of the oxygen cylinders and concentrators in various diseases, the high manufacturing cost restricts the market growth. Factors like production of oxygen cylinders, extensive manufacturing facilities, high investment in R&D, high cost of maintenance, advanced materials, and advanced features are responsible for the high manufacturing cost.

The need for specialized machinery and complex components increases the cost. The use of advanced technology and the production of high-pressure cylinders requires a high cost. The high expense of replacement parts, service plans, & warranties, and high consumption of electricity directly affect the market. The high manufacturing cost hampers the growth of the market.

Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.13 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 5.37 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 7.69 Billion Market Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR of 4.61% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Leading Region in 2024 North America Segments Covered Type, End-Use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Market Driver Rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases and rapidly aging global population Key Market Opportunity Expanding home healthcare adoption and rising demand for portable oxygen systems Key Market Challenge Power dependency issues associated with concentrators and limited infrastructure in developing regions Prominent Market Players Philips Healthcare, Precision Medical, OxyGo LLC, ResMed, Teijin Pharma, Yuyue Medical, Shenyang Canta, SysMed Emerging Trend Growing shift toward lightweight, battery-efficient portable concentrators End-Use Dominance Healthcare sector retained the leading share in 2024 High-Growth End-Use Segment Manufacturing segment expected to grow at a rapid rate



Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Regional Insights

How North America Dominated the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The high prevalence of diseases like sleep apnea, COPD, and asthma, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increase demand for oxygen cylinders & concentrators. The increasing investment in the development of portable oxygen concentrators and supportive reimbursement policies helps market growth. The increasing awareness about oxygen therapy benefits and the shift towards home healthcare drive the overall market growth.

U.S. Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Trends

The U.S. dominates the regional marker due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, and strong adoption of home healthcare services. The country’s well-established medical device industry, supported by stringent regulatory standards from the FDA, ensures the availability of innovative and reliable oxygen therapy devices.

Additionally, extensive government and private healthcare funding, coupled with growing awareness about respiratory health and aging populations, drives significant demand for both fixed and portable oxygen concentrators and cylinders, solidifying the U.S. as the key market leader in the region.

Why is Asia Pacific Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The aging population and the growing rate of chronic respiratory diseases increase demand for oxygen cylinders & concentrators. The growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and increasing air pollution requires oxygen cylinders. The strong focus on home healthcare and strong government support for healthcare infrastructure support the overall market growth.

Large Population Base: Fuels China’s Adoption of Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators

China dominates the regional due to its large population base, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Significant government investments in healthcare modernization, coupled with increasing awareness of chronic respiratory conditions, have fueled demand for oxygen therapy devices. Additionally, China’s growing manufacturing capabilities and presence of domestic medical device companies enable widespread availability of cost-effective oxygen cylinders and concentrators, making it the leading market in the region.

Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Segmentation

Type Insights

Why Fixed Segment Dominates the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market?

The fixed segment dominated the market in 2024. The growing prevalence of diseases like asthma & COPD, and the focus on continuous supply of oxygen, increases demand for fixed oxygen concentrators & cylinders. The rise in chronic lung diseases and the increasing need for sufficient oxygen for patients increases demand for fixed oxygen concentrators & cylinders. The lower cost and higher capacity drive the market growth. Their ease of use, durability, and consistent performance drive their widespread adoption, especially in hospitals, nursing homes, and long-term care environments, securing their dominant position in the market.

The portable segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the growing elderly population increase demand for portable oxygen concentrators & cylinders.

The strong preference for home healthcare and focus on enhancing patient lifestyle increases the adoption of portable oxygen concentrators & cylinders. The longer battery life and integration with digital features support the overall market growth.

End Use Insights

Which End Use Segment Held the Largest Share in the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market?

The healthcare segment held the largest share in the market in 2024. The growing prevalence of pneumonia, COPD, & asthma, and the need for intensive care units, help the market growth. The growing need for long-term oxygen support and high investment in oxygen equipment help the market growth.

The growing health consciousness and rise in surgical procedures drive the market growth. These settings require reliable, high-capacity oxygen delivery systems to support critically ill patients, including those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), COVID-19 complications, and other respiratory disorders. Additionally, healthcare providers prioritize advanced, compliant, and easy-to-use oxygen equipment to ensure patient safety and effective treatment.

The manufacturing segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing manufacturing activities increase demand for organic cylinders & concentrators. The strong government support for the manufacturing sector and expansion of manufacturing operations help the market growth. The supportive regulatory environment and growing industrial application supports the overall market growth.

Top Companies in the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market

Yuyue Medical – Manufactures a wide range of oxygen concentrators and portable oxygen cylinders designed for home care and clinical use, focusing on affordability and reliability in respiratory support devices.



– Manufactures a wide range of oxygen concentrators and portable oxygen cylinders designed for home care and clinical use, focusing on affordability and reliability in respiratory support devices. Teijin Pharma – Offers advanced oxygen therapy devices including portable oxygen concentrators with innovative technologies for efficient oxygen delivery and enhanced patient mobility, catering to both hospital and homecare markets.



– Offers advanced oxygen therapy devices including portable oxygen concentrators with innovative technologies for efficient oxygen delivery and enhanced patient mobility, catering to both hospital and homecare markets. SysMed – Specializes in high-performance oxygen concentrators and accessories, emphasizing precision oxygen delivery, energy efficiency, and user-friendly designs for patients requiring long-term oxygen therapy.



– Specializes in high-performance oxygen concentrators and accessories, emphasizing precision oxygen delivery, energy efficiency, and user-friendly designs for patients requiring long-term oxygen therapy. Shenyang Canta – Provides cost-effective oxygen cylinders and concentrators with a focus on robust construction and ease of use, serving both domestic healthcare facilities and international markets.



– Provides cost-effective oxygen cylinders and concentrators with a focus on robust construction and ease of use, serving both domestic healthcare facilities and international markets. ResMed – Known primarily for respiratory care solutions, ResMed produces oxygen concentrators that integrate smart technology, offering features such as remote monitoring and optimized oxygen delivery to improve patient compliance and outcomes.



– Known primarily for respiratory care solutions, ResMed produces oxygen concentrators that integrate smart technology, offering features such as remote monitoring and optimized oxygen delivery to improve patient compliance and outcomes. Precision Medical – Offers a comprehensive portfolio of portable and stationary oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, designed with advanced filtration and energy-efficient systems to support diverse patient needs.



– Offers a comprehensive portfolio of portable and stationary oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, designed with advanced filtration and energy-efficient systems to support diverse patient needs. Philips Healthcare – Supplies cutting-edge oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen cylinders with a strong emphasis on innovation, patient comfort, and integration with broader respiratory therapy systems used in hospitals and homecare.



– Supplies cutting-edge oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen cylinders with a strong emphasis on innovation, patient comfort, and integration with broader respiratory therapy systems used in hospitals and homecare. OxyGo, LLC. – Focuses on ultra-lightweight, portable oxygen concentrators and cylinders that prioritize user convenience and mobility, targeting active patients requiring supplemental oxygen on the go.

Recent Developments

In May 2025, AirSep launched a new oxygen cylinder refilling station, Centrox-CR. The company introduced two versions, including a medical 510(k) cleared concentrator & industrial generator for industrial & medical applications. The product provides 93% purity and uses PSA technology. (Source: https://www.caireinc.com)

In June 2025, Inogen launched the Voxi 5 stationary oxygen concentrator. The concentrator delivers a 1-5 L/min flow of oxygen and consists of caster wheels. The concentrator supports at-home care and offers features like compact design, advanced filtration, quiet operation, & 3-year warranty of the sieve bed. (Source: https://investor.inogen.com)

In September 2024, Oxymed launched the P2 portable oxygen concentrator for the Indian market. The concentrator delivers 90-95% pure oxygen and weighs 1.98kg. The device offers a long-lasting battery and five pulse flow settings. The device is widely used for chronic respiratory conditions and consists of 2.8-inch LCD screens. (Source: https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Portable

Fixed

By End Use

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Automotive

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

