Kinetic Surpasses Major Milestone in Broken Arrow: 25,000 Fiber Homes Passed

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading provider of residential and business internet, today announced that it has passed 25,000 homes with high-speed multi-gigabit fiber internet in the greater Broken Arrow area. And officials say there’s no slowing in construction planned anytime soon.

This build, fully funded by Kinetic, accelerates the company's ability to provide a next-generation internet experience for residents and businesses across Broken Arrow and surrounding communities like Coweta. Kinetic’s future-proof fiber network helps to position these communities for long-term-growth, creating more opportunities for students to learn, entrepreneurs to innovate and families to connect.

The milestone also comes as Kinetic scales its construction pace to meet strong local demand for multi-gig fiber connectivity.

“Broken Arrow is one of our flagship fiber markets, and hitting 25,000 homes passed here is just the beginning,” said Danny Ferguson, president of Kinetic Regional Operations. “We’re building a multi-gig, future-proof fiber network that delivers the speed, reliability, and capacity customers need today—and for what’s coming next. If you’re on copper or cable, now’s the time to experience the difference fiber brings: lower latency, superior reliability, and bandwidth that just keeps scaling. We’re excited to keep pushing, street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood, until every planned home in Broken Arrow can internet better.”

Community demand has surged in Broken Arrow; Kinetic crews have been consistently supplemented with technicians from sister markets to keep pace. For those interested in a career with Kinetic, visit: https://careers.uniti.com/.

Kinetic has a long history in Broken Arrow, where it is an active participant in the Chamber of Commerce. Kinetic supports Broken Arrow Neighbors, Soldier’s Wish, and the Broken Arrow Senior Center and served as a recent Title Sponsor of the Broken Arrow High School football team.

“We are a dedicated, local provider with local technicians supporting local challenges. We live and work in this community, and we have a personal interest in our neighbors’ well-being and success,” said Aaron Morris, Kinetic’s field ops director for Oklahoma. “As a result, we are committed to growing and rapidly expanding our capabilities in Broken Arrow.”

Fiber’s Future-Proof Advantage

Fiber’s low latency and symmetrical speeds give homes the bandwidth to handle today’s streaming, gaming, online learning and remote work—plus tomorrow’s innovations—without slowdowns, buffering or peak‑hour congestion common on other technologies.

Equal Upload/Download matters: From cloud backups to video meetings and content creation, fiber’s symmetrical speeds provide a smoother experience than cable, copper or fixed wireless.

An all‑fiber path increases reliability and reduces lag and jitter, while delivering a more consistent connection in busy neighborhoods and challenging weather.

Fiber is a scalable infrastructure that can be upgraded at the ends, not ripped and replaced—making it a future‑proof technology available to homes and small businesses.

Kinetic also upgraded its network this year by expanding multi-gig capability to 85% of its fiber footprint, positioning customers for emerging applications that demand ultra-high bandwidth and low latency.

High-speed internet is a necessity in today’s world, facilitating remote work, bolstering local businesses, enhancing educational opportunities, and improving access to telehealth services. Research says that communities with fiber experience 213% higher business growth and 10% higher self-employment and 14-17% increase in home values.

This announcement comes on the heels of Kinetic’s recent “Light it Up” community celebration in Broken Arrow. This celebration was held in the Rose District Pavilion, featuring family-friendly activities, live music, hands-on fiber demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with Kinetic’s local technicians. Kinetic employees also participated in a Day of Service, volunteering with Broken Arrow Neighbors and the Broken Arrow Senior Center, making donation presentations, and supporting additional local partners including A Soldier’s Wish.

“’Light it Up’ captured what this build is all about—showing up locally, investing for the long term, and delivering a premier fiber experience,” Ferguson said. “We’re grateful to the city, local organizations, and residents who joined us. The excitement is real—and we’re just getting started.”

Fiber FOMO Is Real

With competitors offering speeds in the 50–300 Mbps range around Broken Arrow, Kinetic’s gigabit fiber stands apart—delivering the necessary headroom customers need as average household usage climbs and new applications emerge. For Broken Arrow homes now able to connect, there’s never been a better time to upgrade and experience what comes next in internet performance.

“Broken Arrow is lighting up, and we’re just getting warmed up. Crossing 25,000 homes passed marks real, tangible progress building out a city of the future—and it means tens of thousands of families are now within reach of a fiber experience built for what’s next,” Morris said. “Multi-gig fiber simply outclasses copper, cable and fixed wireless: lower latency, higher reliability, and symmetrical speeds that keep scaling as your life goes more digital. If you’ve been waiting, this is your nudge—don’t be the last house on the block to switch. The fiber FOMO in Broken Arrow is real, and Kinetic is here to deliver.”

Residents who are interested in fiber service are encouraged to call Kinetic toll-free at 1-800-347-1991 or visit www.gokinetic.com.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

