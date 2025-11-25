[Latest] Global Dairy Herd Management Market Size/Share Worth USD 15.23 Billion by 2034 at a 11.37% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Dairy Herd Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Milk Management Systems, Feeding/Nutrition Management Systems, Animal Waste management Systems, Breeding Management), By End-Use (Small-scale Dairy Farms, Large-scale Dairy Farms, Co-operative Dairy Farms), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





"According to the latest research study, the global Dairy Herd Management Market size and share were valued at approximately USD 5.17 billion in 2024, are expected to reach USD 5.76 billion in 2025, and are projected to grow to around USD 15.23 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.37% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034."

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global market for dairy herd management will witness a double-digit CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to the growing demand for dairy herd management solutions fueled by rising awareness of herd health, the requirement of optimizing productivity, and governments’ initiatives promoting smart dairy farming technologies and precision agriculture. Asia Pacific is expected to be the quickest growing region due to increased urbanization, dairy farm modernization in India and China.

Key Trends & Drivers

Automation to Spell Growth: Automated dairy management systems are driving the market due to their ability to streamline the farm operations, improve productivity, and reduce labor costs. Such systems do provide feeding patterns and real-time monitoring of animal health, thereby facilitating proactive management decisions. The farmers are increasingly preferring automated systems for their integration with IoT-enabled devices and scalability on modern dairy farms.

Milk Harvesting Sector to Catalyze Growth: There is a rising adoption of milking parlors and milking robots, which do ascertain milk yields of higher quality, reduce dependency on labor, and improve milking efficiency. Furthermore, rising sizes of herds, advancements in the automated milking systems, and integrating sensors for the real-time milk yields do make such systems more efficient from the farmers’ perspective. As such, the milk harvesting sector continues to hold the largest market share in dairy herd management.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Increased demand for dairy products as well as alternatives does provide a robust market base. Lower manufacturing costs do create opportunities for exporting dairy and milk products. A huge chunk of trained manpower is being made available for R&D activities. The governments’ policies as well as support are capable of driving growth.

Weaknesses: Various regions have a high concentration of low-yielding animals. Furthermore, milk production could be seasonal. Also, inadequate infrastructure, such as an unreliable power supply and poor roads, hinders the collection of milk in the under-developed economies. Many farmers in these regions are unaware of modern-day scientific farming.

Opportunities: Implementation of technologies such as herd management software is capable of improving decision-making and efficiency. Emphasizing better veterinary care and animal genetics could increase milk quality and yields. Diversifying into value-added dairy products could increase profitability. Also, using dairy herd management systems for dairy alternatives does present novel opportunities for R&D activities and investment.

Threats: Natural calamities do pose a risk with respect to dairy farming. Competition from foreign and dairy players is one of the major threats. Ascertaining consistency in the quality of raw milk with the threat of adulteration does remain a notable issue.

Regional Perspective

The dairy herd management market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America held over 70% of the market share for dairy herd management in 2024, and this dominance is expected to continue going forward. This could be due to the U.S. housing numerous large-scale commercial dairy operations that are inclined toward adoption of advanced herd management technologies for optimizing profitability through increased productivity. Plus, the U.S. dairy industry is proactive with regard to incorporating technological advancements enabled by monetary assistance programs and government initiatives. They also help in incentivizing modernization.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the market for dairy herd management during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a fast-paced dairy industry across India, China, and Southeast Asian economies, especially fueled by population explosions and changing dietary preferences. The governments are also promoting modernization of farming practices inclusive of dairy farming through conducive subsidies, policies, and investments to encourage adoption of herd management solutions. The large-scale dairy operations in China are increasingly adopting advanced herd management solutions for optimizing productivity and ascertaining food safety with quality compliance.

Europe

Europe holds over 30% of the overall market share. Regulatory frameworks and strong infrastructure extensively support the well-established tradition of dairy farming in Europe. The dairy industry does face an increased pressure for improving productivity, efficiency, and animal welfare while adhering to stringent food and environmental safety standards. Furthermore, advancements in technology like data analytics, sensors, and automation are rendering herd management solutions more cost-effective and accessible for farmers.

LAMEA

Agricultural bodies and governments in LAMEA are actively promoting the dairy sector’s modernization through grants, subsidies, and training programs. Such initiatives do encourage adopting precise livestock farming (PLF) along with sustainable practices, thereby rendering the advanced systems more accessible to a broader spectrum of farmers, including medium- and small-scale operations. Brazil dominates the agricultural robot market in LAMEA as of the year 2022 and is bound to remain dominant during the forecast period as well.

List of the prominent players in the Dairy Herd Management Market:

DeLaval

Merck & Co. Inc.

Afimik Ltd.

BouMatic

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Fullwood JOZ

DAIRYMASTER

Lely

SUM-IT

Pearson Milking Technology

Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP

AB Agri Ltd.

Hokofarm Group

Alta Genetics Inc.

Moocall

Others

The Dairy Herd Management Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Milk Management Systems

Feeding/Nutrition Management Systems

Animal Waste management Systems

Breeding Management

By End-Use

Small-scale Dairy Farms

Large-scale Dairy Farms

Co-operative Dairy Farms

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

