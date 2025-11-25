WAN-Connected Returnable Transport Asset Tracking Market to Hit USD 204.36 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The W AN Connected Returnable Transport Asset Tracking Market size was valued at USD 77.67 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 204.36 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2025 to 2032.

The market for WAN-connected returnable transport asset tracking is expanding rapidly as industries demand maximal control over pallets, containers, and reusable packaging as well as real-time visibility. With WAN connectivity, RFID, Cellular IoT, and BLE provide continuous tracking in production, retail, and logistics.





The U.S WAN Connected Returnable Transport Asset Tracking Market was valued at USD 19.29 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 49.35 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 14.36% over 2025-2032.

Since the adoption of IoT technologies is at its height and expanding quickly, the market is heavily dominated in the U.S. due to the country's robust logistics infrastructure and the existence of important WAN-connected returnable transport asset tracking market industry players.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology, RFID Segment Led the Market in 2024; Cellular IoT is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The RFID segment accounted for the largest share of 39.45% in 2024 due to the increasing demand for real-time tracking, inventory management, and cost-effective asset monitoring across the sectors. The Cellular IoT segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.12% during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for wide-area, real-time connectivity of assets, particularly in remote or mobile logistics scenarios.

By Type, Shipping Containers Segment Led the Market in 2024; Returnable Transport Packaging is Projected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Shipping Containers segment led the market with a 33.19% revenue share in 2024, owing to their critical role in global freight and intermodal transportation. The Returnable Transport Packaging segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.36%. This growth is fueled by the global shift toward sustainable logistics and the need to optimize asset reuse.

By End-User Industry, Logistics Segment Dominated the Market in 2024; Manufacturing is the Fastest-Growing Segment over 2025-2032

The logistics segment held the largest revenue share at 32.35%, as it heavily relies on asset movement, inventory accuracy, and transit visibility. The manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.14%. WAN asset tracking is taking off in manufacturing as equipment, raw materials, and transport packaging need to be tracked throughout the production lifecycle.

By Deployment Model, Cloud-based Segment Dominated the Market in 2024; On-premises is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment over 2025-2032

In 2024, the cloud-based deployment model held the largest revenue share at 56.27%, driven by its flexibility, scalability, and lower operational cost. The on-premises segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.19% during the forecast period, particularly in industries requiring strict data control and customization.

Regional Insights:

The WAN-connected returnable transport asset tracking market share of 38.03% is dominated by North America, which is expected to grow significantly due to the region's early IoT adoption, strong logistics infrastructure, and large supply chain technology investments.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.87%, the Asia Pacific region is growing quickly as a result of urbanization, industrialization, and growing e-commerce. In places, such as China, Japan, and India, IoT-enabled tracking is growing in popularity as a way to improve visibility and expedite logistics procedures. Supply chain automation and the rise of smart manufacturing have been the main drivers of this expansion.

Key Players:

Zebra Technologies

Honeywell

IBM

GE Digital

Savi Technology

Sensitech

AT&T

Motorola Solutions

Oracle

Siemens

WAN Connected Returnable Transport Asset Tracking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 77.67 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 204.36 Million CAGR CAGR of 12.9% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Positioning System, Bluetooth Low Energy, Ultrawideband, Cellular IoT)

• By Type (Returnable Transport Packaging, Shipping Containers, Pallets, Vehicles, Dunnage)

• By End-Use Industry (Retail, Logistics, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical)

• By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premises) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Savi Technology will launch two new military IoT sensors specifically designed for government and military use, to get the real-time sensor to rapidly track asset count, location, and condition to help with efficient logistics operations.

