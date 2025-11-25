Data Center Services Business Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach $38.7 Billion by 2030 - Rising Use of Managed Security Services and Disaster Recovery Solutions Creates New Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Services was valued at US$23.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$38.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Data center services are becoming indispensable in the digital era as they provide the infrastructure, scalability, and security needed to support the rapid growth of digital transformation, cloud computing, and big data analytics. Organizations across various industries, including IT, finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, are increasingly relying on data center services to manage and store vast amounts of data, ensure business continuity, and enhance operational efficiency.

What Are the Key Drivers of Growth in the Data Center Services Market?



The growth in the data center services market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for cloud computing and digital transformation, advancements in cooling and energy efficiency technologies, and the rising adoption of edge computing and hybrid cloud strategies. The development of AI and machine learning-integrated data center management solutions that optimize energy usage, automate processes, and enhance security is driving market adoption across IT, telecom, healthcare, and financial services sectors.

The focus on ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, reducing latency, and enhancing scalability and redundancy is expanding the market reach among enterprises, government agencies, and cloud service providers. The growing emphasis on green data centers and sustainable energy usage is creating new opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments in R&D for next-generation data center services, edge computing, and 5G network integration are further supporting market expansion.

How Are Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Data Center Services?



Technological advancements are revolutionizing data center services by enhancing energy efficiency, cooling, and automation capabilities. Innovations in liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, and AI-powered energy management systems are optimizing power usage effectiveness (PUE) and reducing operational costs. The integration of software-defined data centers (SDDC), hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions is providing greater flexibility, automation, and control over data center operations.

The adoption of edge computing is also transforming the data center landscape by bringing data processing closer to the source, reducing latency, and improving response times for mission-critical applications. Furthermore, the rise of green data centers that utilize renewable energy sources and sustainable practices is gaining momentum, driven by regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability goals.



Which Market Segments Are Leading the Adoption of Data Center Services?



Services include colocation, managed services, cloud services, and disaster recovery, with cloud services and colocation being the most widely adopted due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Deployment models cover on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, with hybrid data centers gaining traction due to their ability to balance cost, security, and control.

End-users of data center services span IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government, and retail, with IT and telecom being the largest segment due to the high demand for data storage, network management, and cloud services. Geographically, North America and Europe are the leading markets for data center services due to advanced digital infrastructure and high cloud adoption rates, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region driven by digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and expanding data center investments.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Equinix, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Design & Consulting Service segment, which is expected to reach US$15 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%. The Installation & Deployment Service segment is also set to grow at 10.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $5.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Service Type (Design & Consulting, Installation & Deployment, Training & Development, Other Service Types); Data Center Size (Small, Medium, Large).

Service Type (Design & Consulting, Installation & Deployment, Training & Development, Other Service Types); Data Center Size (Small, Medium, Large). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Data Center Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation Drives Data Center Services Market

Technological Advancements in Cooling and Energy Efficiency Propel Innovation in Data Center Services

Increasing Adoption of Edge Computing and IoT Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growth of Hyperscale and Colocation Data Centers Strengthens Business Case for Managed Services

Challenges Related to Data Security, Latency, and Network Congestion Pose Market Constraints

Focus on Enhancing Scalability, Flexibility, and Redundancy in Data Center Services Drives Adoption

Emergence of Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Cloud Strategies Generates New Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Boosts Market Potential

Shift Towards Software-Defined Data Centers (SDDC) Expands Market Reach

Growing Emphasis on Green Data Centers and Renewable Energy Usage Spurs Market Innovation

Emergence of Data Center Services as a Key Enabler for 5G and Next-Gen Networks Expands Adoption

Rising Use of Managed Security Services and Disaster Recovery Solutions Creates New Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 52 companies featured in this Data Center Services market report

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Equinix, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Vertiv Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zak0k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment