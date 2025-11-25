16 Days of Activism 2025: Moving from Awareness to Accountability to End Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

Ottawa, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) marks the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with a renewed call to action under the 2025 theme “From Awareness to Accountability.” As violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people continues at alarming and disproportionate levels, this moment demands urgent and sustained action rooted in human rights and lived experience.

Ending this violence requires confronting the conditions that allow it to persist. Economic exclusion makes Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people more vulnerable to harm. When people face limited access to education, stable income, housing, food security, or culturally grounded services, they are placed at greater risk. These inequities are not inevitable. They are the result of systems that must be transformed.

NFSC Inc. urges governments, institutions and communities to move from acknowledgement to meaningful change. The 231 Calls for Justice provide a clear path forward. Rooted in rights, lived experience and the strength of families, survivors, and Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, they outline what must be done to ensure safety, equity and justice.

Real progress begins when Indigenous leadership of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people guide decisions, when resources are stable and sustained, and when communities are supported in building solutions grounded in culture, kinship and belonging. Addressing economic inequality is central to this progress. Communities cannot be safe when basic needs are consistently out of reach.

“Awareness is no longer enough,” says Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President of NFSC Inc. “Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people have the right to live safely and freely. Commitments without follow through cannot continue to be repeated. We need measurable action that is visible to the families and communities whose loved ones have been lost and to the victims of violence.”

NFSC Inc. calls on all Canadians to join this movement. Together, we can build a country where Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people live free from violence and supported by systems that respect their identities, rights and inherent value. Change is not only needed. It is possible.

About the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is a legally incorporated, non-profit organization comprised of Inuit, Métis, and First Nations women with diverse lived experiences. NFSC Inc. works to ensure that families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, survivors of gender-based violence, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are at the center of all efforts to implement the 231 Calls for Justice, the National Action Plan on MMIWG2S+, and the Federal Pathway.

