Physical AI Market Size to Expand at 31.26% CAGR, to Capture USD 61.19 Billion 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global physical AI market size was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 61.19 billion by 2034, rising at a 31.26% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This market is rising because rapid advances in robotics, embodied intelligence, and sensor-rich AI systems are driving unprecedented automation in healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics fueling strong demand for physical AI solutions.

Key Takeaways:

Physical AI sector pushed the market to USD 4.12 billion by 2024.

Long-term projections show USD 61.19 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 31.26% in between 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the market in 2024, with a revenue of 41.30%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe of 2025-2034.

By surgical robots, the robotic-assisted surgery systems segment dominated the market in 2024.

By surgical robots, the neurosurgical and orthopedic robots segment in the physical AI market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end use, the hospitals & surgical centers segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end use, the rehabilitation & physiotherapy clinics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Market Overview:

What Is Fueling the Swift Growth of the Global Physical AI Market?

The physical AI market is expanding rapidly as sectors transition towards intelligent machines that can perceive, learn, and act in the real world. Momentum in this market is driven by demand for advanced robotics, autonomous systems, AI-enabled surgery, and connected rehabilitation solutions. Businesses of all types in healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing are deploying embodied AI for improved accuracy, efficiency, and safety. As AI algorithms integrate seamlessly with sensors, actuators, and robotics, physical AI is shifting from experimental innovation to everyday use. This potent combination is changing how organizations operate, automate tasks, and deliver high-value, human-centered results across sectors.

Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 5.41 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 61.19 billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 31.26 % Leading Region North America by 41.30% Market Segmentation By Surgical Robotics, By End Use, By Region Top Key Players Tempus, PathAI, Cleerly, Owkin, Intuitive Surgical, CMR Surgical, Medtronic, Diligent Robotics, NDR Medical Technology, SWORD Health, Cera, Ekso Bionics

Major Growth Drivers:

What Are the Dominant Factors Driving the Growth of the Physical AI Market?

Revolution of Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Increased implementation of AI-enabled robotic surgery systems is driving this market as providers are increasingly valuing minimally invasive methods that enable precision and produce strong patient evidence for improved outcomes and reduced recovery times.

Increased implementation of AI-enabled as providers are increasingly valuing minimally invasive methods that enable precision and produce strong patient evidence for improved outcomes and reduced recovery times. Advancements in AI and Sensing Technologies: Recent advances in reinforcement learning, computer vision, lidar, and embedded sensors provide machines with the ability to read complex environments and act autonomously there is a fundamental shift in the capabilities of physical AI systems.

Recent advances in reinforcement learning, computer vision, lidar, and embedded sensors provide machines with the ability to read complex environments and act autonomously there is a fundamental shift in the capabilities of physical AI systems. Market Demand for Automation: Various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, are requiring automation to combat challenges related to labor shortages, and to improve productivity and reduce costs this represents the enormous opportunity for physical AI solutions.

Various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, are requiring automation to combat challenges related to labor shortages, and to improve productivity and reduce costs this represents the enormous opportunity for physical AI solutions. Government Support and Investment: Public sector initiatives across North America, Europe, and Asia, aggressively pursued through innovation focused organizations, government support, and funds to help accelerate funds for physical AI.

Public sector initiatives across North America, Europe, and Asia, aggressively pursued through innovation focused organizations, government support, and funds to help accelerate funds for physical AI. Growth in Rehabilitation and Remote Patient Care: Using advances in AI-powered exoskeletons, wearable robots, and virtual assistants, rehabilitation centers and physiotherapy clinics can now develop data-driven individualized recovery programs all of which supports demand for the market.



Key Drifts:

Which Market Trends Are Transforming the Physical AI Market?

One of the most significant trends is the embedding of AI into embodied systems where robots learn and adapt in real time while performing physical tasks that provide new levels of autonomy.

Another significant trend is the increasing deployment of lidar and sophisticated perception sensors (like Ouster) creating physical AI “eyes” to interact in complex dynamic scenes.

Within healthcare, more hospitals are establishing AI-enabled surgical platforms, and the use of exoskeleton-based rehabilitation is gaining traction, particularly for remote and personalized care.



Significant Challenge: High Cost of Investment

The physical AI market, while growing rapidly, still has a significant challenge of the cost of investment and maintenance of advanced AI-enabled robotic systems. The trigger of investments in the millions for many healthcare practitioners and industrial end-users makes it a burden on the organization. There is also a financial burden for ongoing maintenance and software updates and servicing. The costs of adoption and deployment can be difficult for smaller hospitals and mid-sized companies to accept. The shortage of consistently skilled individuals to operate, program, and maintain these complex systems limits its uptake and operationalization, particularly in developing global markets.

Regional Analysis:

In the year 2024, the largest regional marketplace for physical AI emerged in North America. The United States has been a leader in early adoption of surgical robots, smart manufacturing robots, and autonomous mobile devices to drive the physical AI marketplaces forward, due in large part to enhanced reimbursement policies for using these technologies and also because there are deep pools of capital in the region.

Many of the leading companies that continue to innovate and scale physical AI are located in North America. Further, advanced regulatory frameworks for healthcare interplay with established partnerships between universities and industry to enable ongoing research and advancement of next-generation physical AI systems.

The region with the fastest growing marketplace for physical AI is region Asia-Pacific, which is fueled by increased industrialization, strong government initiatives and increased investments in healthcare. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are driving advances in automation in industries such as manufacturing, logistics and healthcare which use physical AI technologies.

China, specifically, is rapidly advancing the adoption of robotics in its major industrial and healthcare policies under its “smart factory” and “Made in China 2025” policies. In healthcare, hospitals throughout the Asia-Pacific Marketplace are investing in robotic surgery systems and rehabilitation robots to address the increased demand for advanced healthcare services. Government policy, and subsidies, along with public-private partnerships greatly reduce barriers of adoption in many of the Asia-Pacific countries to allow smaller hospitals and clinics to acquire physically intelligent robots.

WHO’s Approach to Artificial Intelligence for Health

Sr. No. Emerging Uses of AI for Health 1. Drug Development 2. Outbreak Prediction 3. Electronic Health Records 4. Cancer Research 5. Traditional Medicine 6. Personalized Healthcare Plans 7. Health Monitoring and Wearables 8. Virtual Health and Care 9. Mental Health

Segmental Insights:

By Surgical Robots:

In 2024, the surgical robots segment of robotic-assisted surgery systems led the category due to the rise in globally preferred minimally invasive procedures and growing comfort level with alternatives in surgical accuracy. Surgical robot-assisted platforms enhance surgeon capabilities while providing improved dexterity, visualization in real-time, and stability during the procedure which all lead to smaller surgical errors associated with complex surgical procedures. Hospitals are heavily investing in these solutions, as they can decrease hospital stays, recovery time, and overall costs of treatment. As studies progress, robotic-assisted platforms will be integrated with more intelligent sensing, autonomous, and predictive analytics further increasing their role in surgeries pertaining to gynecology, urology, cardiology, and general medicine.

The neurosurgical and orthopedic robots segment is predicted to be the highest growth rate segment because of the increasing demand for ultra-precision, image-guided, and minimally invasive surgical interventions involving the neurological system and musculoskeletal disorders. Auto-surgical robots bring unique capabilities to more accurate surgical fidelity to sensitive surgical procedures such as spinal alignment, tumor margin resection, and joint replacement, which can all be determined in clinical outcomes using millimeters as the metric. With new preoperative planning and AI navigational capabilities implemented into these robots with real-time response, these procedures will become an accepted standard in health care that decrease complication risks and improve recovery.

By End Use:

In 2024, hospitals and surgical centers accounted for the largest market share, which illustrates rapid adoption growth of robotic systems connected to AI in both patient care and operational contexts. Hospitals are developing increased capability physical AI technologies: robotic surgical assistants, automated logistics robots and AI imaging; to respond to the urgent need to improve surgical outcomes, reduce errors and streamline operations. As these systems become more widely used, they will help assist clinicians to successfully navigate complex cases while supporting timely diagnosis and clinical decision making with improved accuracy of treatment.

By Category, the end-use rehabilitation and physiotherapy clinics, will experience the fastest growth due to the adoption of AI-enabled exoskeletons, wearable robotics and data-driven therapeutic platforms. With the growing global population who suffer with chronic conditions, mobility barriers and surgery recovery; these clinics are looking at ways to transition to advanced solutions that have a positive impact on individualized therapy and faster recovery times.

Physical AI systems utilized in rehabilitation and physiotherapy have the ability to analyze movement and patterns, respond to levels of resistance and produce real-time feedback for effective, repeatable, and patient-centered treatment. Moreover, the technologies are delivering those experiences to patients in remote and home rehabilitation settings.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Cera, a home healthcare company, raised USD 150 million to scale its AI-driven platform for predictive risk analytics, including fall detection, hospitalization prediction, and personalized patient monitoring.

Physical AI Market Key Players List:

Tempus

PathAI

Cleerly

Owkin

Intuitive Surgical

CMR Surgical

Medtronic

Diligent Robotics

NDR Medical Technology

SWORD Health

Cera

Ekso Bionics

Segments Covered in the Report

By Surgical Robotics

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems (e.g., Da Vinci, Versius)

AI-Powered Laparoscopic Devices

Neurosurgical and Orthopedic Robots

Autonomous or Semi-Autonomous Surgical Units

By End Use

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy Clinics

Home Healthcare & Remote Monitoring

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





