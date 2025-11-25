Astute Analytica Highlights Major International Participation at JFEX WINTER 2025, Featuring 400+ Exhibitors and Debut National Pavilions

Tokyo, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica today announced the publication of its special feature covering the latest developments from JFEX WINTER 2025—one of Japan’s largest international food and beverage trade exhibitions organized by RX Japan, scheduled from December 3–5, 2025, at Makuhari Messe.

The upcoming edition is set to host more than 400 exhibitors from Japan and around the world, reinforcing JFEX WINTER as a central hub for global F&B sourcing, product discovery, and cross-border business expansion.

A Comprehensive Marketplace Spanning the Entire F&B Value Chain

JFEX WINTER will run alongside the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR and Food LogiX, offering visitors a unified sourcing platform that links:

Food and beverage manufacturers

Importers, wholesalers, and distributors

Retail and food service operators

Logistics and supply chain solution providers

Attendees will be able to explore extensive product categories—from essential agri-food staples, premium meats and seafood, and global beverages, to innovative processed foods, confectioneries, snacks, seasonings, and health-oriented offerings. A strong presence of sustainability-focused exhibitors will showcase solutions aligned with rising global demand for wellness and environmentally responsible products.

Visitors can also deepen their sourcing strategies by exploring Food LogiX, which features warehousing, packaging, supply-chain optimization, and smart logistics technologies—allowing businesses to seamlessly connect procurement with operational efficiency.

Debut of South Africa and Indonesia Pavilions

JFEX WINTER 2025 will showcase two newly introduced national pavilions:

South Africa Pavilion – Featured Exhibitors

UNDP South Africa – Supporting inclusive economic growth

Amber Macs (Pty) Ltd. – Leading macadamia nut exporter

Mcebo Unlimited Wealth – Woman-led agribusiness with export-ready crops

Setsong African Tea Crafters – Award-winning indigenous herbal teas

Tempus Dynamics – Lactose-free and plant-based nutrition products

Magna Carta Wines (Pty) Ltd. – Organic, sulphur-free wines

Nubev (Pty) Ltd. – Beverage development specialists

Indonesia Pavilion – Featured Exhibitors

Halal Indonesia Pavilion (Ministry of Industry) – Certified halal brands

Aromaforia Japan – Pesticide-free premium honey

Kawasaki Kiko Co., Ltd. – Tea-processing machinery and natural tea solutions

ABBF Inc. – High-quality food ingredients

FL Company – Korean HMR (Home Meal Replacement) products

SBS Group – Advanced temperature-controlled logistics

True Essence Foods – Clean-label flavor optimization

Halal Gourmet Japan – Support for halal-friendly restaurants and retailers

The debut of these national pavilions introduces authentic regional products, specialty ingredients, and unique sourcing opportunities for international buyers aiming to enhance their F&B portfolios.

Strengthening Global Trade Through Diversity and Compliance

With exhibitors representing Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and North America, JFEX WINTER offers buyers unprecedented access to international benchmarks in quality, pricing, and regulatory compliance.

Products meeting global standards—including halal, FDA, EU-HACCP, and US-HACCP certifications—will be widely represented, enabling professionals to source goods that align with diverse international regulations.

Digital Tools Supporting Efficient Visitor Experience

Attendees can maximize their time at the show using RX Japan’s digital planning ecosystem:

Online exhibitor directory

Product search platform

Appointment scheduling tools

Personalized Show Planner for mapping and navigation

More details: https://lp.rxjapan.jp/en-gb/directory/userguide.html

Registration Now Open – Complimentary Visitor Passes Available

Industry professionals are invited to secure their complimentary visitor passes:

Visitor Registration

https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=jfexpressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=reportocean.



Show Information

https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb.html

This year’s exhibition is expected to draw strong participation from global buyers, distributors, and sourcing decision-makers.

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global research and analytics firm offering strategic insights, syndicated reports, and consulting services across industries worldwide. Through its regional entities—including Report Ocean K.K. in Japan—the company supports business expansion, trade development, and strategic decision-making for clients in over 20 countries.

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

About RX





RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RX Japan

RX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intex Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.

