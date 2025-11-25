Astute Analytica Highlights Major International Participation at JFEX WINTER 2025, Featuring 400+ Exhibitors and Debut National Pavilions

Tokyo, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica today announced the publication of its special feature covering the latest developments from JFEX WINTER 2025—one of Japan’s largest international food and beverage trade exhibitions organized by RX Japan, scheduled from December 3–5, 2025, at Makuhari Messe.
The upcoming edition is set to host more than 400 exhibitors from Japan and around the world, reinforcing JFEX WINTER as a central hub for global F&B sourcing, product discovery, and cross-border business expansion.
A Comprehensive Marketplace Spanning the Entire F&B Value Chain
JFEX WINTER will run alongside the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR and Food LogiX, offering visitors a unified sourcing platform that links:
- Food and beverage manufacturers
- Importers, wholesalers, and distributors
- Retail and food service operators
- Logistics and supply chain solution providers
Attendees will be able to explore extensive product categories—from essential agri-food staples, premium meats and seafood, and global beverages, to innovative processed foods, confectioneries, snacks, seasonings, and health-oriented offerings. A strong presence of sustainability-focused exhibitors will showcase solutions aligned with rising global demand for wellness and environmentally responsible products.
Visitors can also deepen their sourcing strategies by exploring Food LogiX, which features warehousing, packaging, supply-chain optimization, and smart logistics technologies—allowing businesses to seamlessly connect procurement with operational efficiency.
Debut of South Africa and Indonesia Pavilions
JFEX WINTER 2025 will showcase two newly introduced national pavilions:
South Africa Pavilion – Featured Exhibitors
- UNDP South Africa – Supporting inclusive economic growth
- Amber Macs (Pty) Ltd. – Leading macadamia nut exporter
- Mcebo Unlimited Wealth – Woman-led agribusiness with export-ready crops
- Setsong African Tea Crafters – Award-winning indigenous herbal teas
- Tempus Dynamics – Lactose-free and plant-based nutrition products
- Magna Carta Wines (Pty) Ltd. – Organic, sulphur-free wines
- Nubev (Pty) Ltd. – Beverage development specialists
Indonesia Pavilion – Featured Exhibitors
- Halal Indonesia Pavilion (Ministry of Industry) – Certified halal brands
- Aromaforia Japan – Pesticide-free premium honey
- Kawasaki Kiko Co., Ltd. – Tea-processing machinery and natural tea solutions
- ABBF Inc. – High-quality food ingredients
- FL Company – Korean HMR (Home Meal Replacement) products
- SBS Group – Advanced temperature-controlled logistics
- True Essence Foods – Clean-label flavor optimization
- Halal Gourmet Japan – Support for halal-friendly restaurants and retailers
The debut of these national pavilions introduces authentic regional products, specialty ingredients, and unique sourcing opportunities for international buyers aiming to enhance their F&B portfolios.
Strengthening Global Trade Through Diversity and Compliance
With exhibitors representing Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and North America, JFEX WINTER offers buyers unprecedented access to international benchmarks in quality, pricing, and regulatory compliance.
Products meeting global standards—including halal, FDA, EU-HACCP, and US-HACCP certifications—will be widely represented, enabling professionals to source goods that align with diverse international regulations.
Digital Tools Supporting Efficient Visitor Experience
Attendees can maximize their time at the show using RX Japan’s digital planning ecosystem:
- Online exhibitor directory
- Product search platform
- Appointment scheduling tools
- Personalized Show Planner for mapping and navigation
More details: https://lp.rxjapan.jp/en-gb/directory/userguide.html
Registration Now Open – Complimentary Visitor Passes Available
Industry professionals are invited to secure their complimentary visitor passes:
Visitor Registration
https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=jfexpressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=reportocean.
Show Information
https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb.html
This year’s exhibition is expected to draw strong participation from global buyers, distributors, and sourcing decision-makers.
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global research and analytics firm offering strategic insights, syndicated reports, and consulting services across industries worldwide. Through its regional entities—including Report Ocean K.K. in Japan—the company supports business expansion, trade development, and strategic decision-making for clients in over 20 countries.
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com
About RX
RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.
About RX Japan
RX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intex Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.
Contact Us:
Astute Analytica
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/
Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube