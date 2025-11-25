Mohr Marketing Launches AI-Driven Legal and Healthcare Lead Generation Platform Offering TCPA-Compliant, Fraud-Free, High-Intent Signed Claimants Nationwide

Allentown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohr Marketing, a woman-owned industry leader in legal and healthcare lead generation for more than three decades, has launched a direct-to-practice personal injury lead generation platform that delivers TCPA-compliant, fraud-free, live transfer MVA leads to law firms nationwide. This expansion eliminates the need for middlemen, ensures transparent processes, and provides attorneys with high-intent, real claimants who are ready to engage legal counsel following motor vehicle accidents, trucking collisions, motorcycle crashes, and other personal injury events.





Purpose-Built for Personal Injury Law Firms

Mohr Marketing specializes in personal injury lead generation, with particular emphasis on:

Live transfer MVA leads

Motor vehicle accident claimants

Signed soft-tissue injury cases

Commercial vehicle and catastrophic injury cases

State-exclusive case acquisition programs

The company’s AI WebTracker® Lead Generation System identifies individuals actively searching online for attorneys after accidents, making it possible to deliver real claimants at the exact moment legal need exists. Unlike traditional lead vendors that rely on mass calling or scraped data, Mohr Marketing uses first-party opt-in contact, behavioral analytics, and machine-learning compliance controls.

In an industry where digital marketing, Paid Search, and social media marketing are often oversaturated with broad, low-quality outreach, Mohr Marketing differentiates itself by focusing on qualified leads who are actively seeking legal representation after an Auto Accident, Motorcycle Accident, Medical Malpractice incident, or workers' compensation claim. Unlike traditional lead generation companies or a general-purpose Digital Marketing Agency, Mohr Marketing provides a personal injury lead generation service that aligns directly with how personal injury attorneys acquire and evaluate cases. Every claimant is captured through online marketing channels built on real intent — whether through search engine optimization, targeted content marketing, or high-performing PPC advertising campaigns.

This approach also eliminates the uncertainty that comes with non-exclusive leads, shared data vendors, and bulk cost per lead models that waste intake resources. Mohr Marketing’s campaigns generate exclusive leads that are never recycled, resold, or shared with competing firms. With a focus on measurable Marketing ROI, the company’s complete digital marketing strategy integrates paid placements, Social Media, Paid Search, and remarketing systems into a true, attorney-centered client acquisition pipeline. The result is a consistent, predictable flow of high-value, ready-to-retain accident victims, delivered directly to law firms who can take immediate action.

Advanced Compliance & Fraud Prevention

Mohr Marketing has built the industry's most transparent and protective legal intake framework, including:

Compliance Feature Purpose Benefit to Law Firms TrustedForm & Jornaya Certificates Independent consent verification Protects against TCPA litigation IDology KYL (“Know Your Lead”) Real-time identity & fraud detection Prevents false claimant sign-ups Scammer Scrub™ Filtering Blocks serial TCPA litigators Reduces risk exposure & reputational damage Recorded intake calls + digital signatures Full documentation of claimant intent Ensures airtight proof in case disputes

This layered framework reduces:

Fake leads

Identity fraud

Dual representation

TCPA exposure

Wasted intake labor

Multi-Channel, Bilingual, Human-Centered Intake

Mohr Marketing’s model combines:

24/7 U.S.-based intake centers (New York & North Carolina)

English + Spanish bilingual intake specialists

Hospital / urgent care / courthouse geofencing

Dynamic re-engagement + behavioral remarketing campaigns

OTT and broadcast media advertising across both English + Spanish networks

Every step is attorney-approved, HIPAA-conscious, and fully TCPA compliant.

Exclusive State Markets = Higher ROI

Mohr Marketing provides statewide exclusivity to firms that meet volume thresholds, ensuring:

No competition from other subscribing firms

Consistency of lead flow

Predictable monthly case outcomes

To request a custom quote or reserve territory:

866-695-9058

www.MohrMktg.com

Limited onboarding per state. Once capacity is reached, territory closes.





