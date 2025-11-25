Buffr SMART Voted Best Oura Ring Cover

New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffr, a leading name in high-quality silicone protectors and fitness accessories, is proud to announce that its Our ring cover Buffr SMART has been featured in TechBullion as the best Oura ring cover among Reddit users. This accolade marks the second time Buffr SMART has been recognized for its excellence, having previously been named Best Oura Ring Cover by Digital Journal.





Award-winning Oura ring cover Buffr SMART named Best Oura Ring cover

The recognition from TechBullion, a respected voice in technology news, highlights Buffr's commitment to creating products that seamlessly blend style and functionality. The article, which can be read here, underscores the innovative design and superior protection offered by Buffr SMART, making it a preferred choice among users.

Buffr's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction is further evidenced by the sale of over 40,000 units of Buffr SMART. This milestone reflects the trust and loyalty of a growing community of users who value both the aesthetic and practical benefits of Buffr's products.

"Being recognized by both TechBullion and Digital Journal is a testament to our team's hard work and our unwavering commitment to excellence," said the CEO of Buffr. "Our goal has always been to empower individuals to live active, dynamic lifestyles without compromising on style or protection."

The previous recognition by Digital Journal, which can be accessed here, further cements Buffr SMART's position as a leader in the market for wearable protection solutions. This consistent acknowledgment from industry experts and users alike reinforces Buffr's mission to provide innovative solutions that safeguard what matters most.

Buffr continues to set the standard in the industry with its stylish and functional designs, ensuring that users can transition effortlessly from work to workouts to leisure. As Buffr expands its reach and product offerings, it remains committed to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

About Buffr



Buffr was founded with a clear purpose: to help people live active, dynamic lifestyles without compromising their individuality or sense of style. As an independent, US-based, female-owned brand, Buffr creates high-quality, stylish silicone protectors and fitness accessories designed for everyday life. From smart rings to engagement rings and other cherished jewelry, Buffr products offer a balance of protection, comfort, and confidence—allowing wearers to seamlessly transition from work to workouts to leisure. With over 20,000 Buffrs sold and a growing community of 5-star reviews, Buffr has become a trusted choice for athletes, professionals, and anyone who values both function and style. Whether you’re lifting weights, practicing yoga, working with your hands, or simply navigating daily life, Buffr provides innovative solutions that safeguard what matters most. For more information, visit www.buffr.co

