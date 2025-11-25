Hookhub Announces Major Growth Milestone with Mobile App Launch, Strategic Platform Integration, and Continued Investor Momentum

Lakeside, Arizona, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hookhub, the peer-to-peer marketplace connecting RV travelers with private landowners, today announced significant growth milestones including the launch of its mobile applications, expansion to 195 RV spaces across 11 states, and continued investor confidence following backing from prominent angel investor Jason Calacanis.





The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the platform, which was recently voted the 2nd best pitch and startup idea from its LAUNCH accelerator cohort by Roelof Botha, Managing Partner at Sequoia Capital. The recognition underscores Hookhub's unique position in the outdoor hospitality and real estate markets as it scales nationwide.

Hookhub is now available on both iOS and Android, making it easier for travelers to discover and book unique RV spaces on the go. The mobile expansion comes as the platform experiences rapid growth, adding new listings weekly across its 11-state footprint.

Hookhub also announced a strategic integration with Hipcamp, enabling hosts to seamlessly manage listings across both platforms with synchronized calendars. The integration eliminates double-booking concerns while allowing hosts to maximize their property's earning potential.

What sets Hookhub apart is its comprehensive host protection and personalized service. The platform includes host damage protection, renter verification, and hands-on vetting of each guest—services that provide peace of mind beyond standard listing platforms. Hookhub also handles advertising for hosts, removing the burden of promotion and allowing landowners to focus on what matters most.

With backing from Jason Calacanis, a renowned early-stage investor known for investments in Uber, Robinhood, and Calm, Hookhub has demonstrated strong product-market fit. The platform's 195 active RV spaces represent real landowners generating income from underutilized property, while travelers gain access to authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences.

"At Hookhub, our values guide us everyday. Our vision: Reclaim the Frontier. There's a little bit of pioneer in all of us.

The ones who trade comfort for open skies.

Who build with their own hands, live by their own rhythm, and find value in what others overlook. Hookhub was born from that same spirit—the spirit of the new frontier.

A digital homestead for the modern traveler and the landowner who says, 'This land still has purpose.' We're building a movement where every acre matters, every stay supports someone real, and every connection brings us closer to self-sufficiency.

Because freedom isn't about going off-grid, it's about knowing you can build your own. Hookhub: Where Land Works for People."

— Caylee Shea Harrington, Founder and CEO





HookHub connects RV travelers and landowners through a community-driven platform designed to meet diverse RV parking needs, including long-term stays, vacations, and storage. The platform offers a streamlined solution for landowners to generate additional income while minimizing effort, promoting responsible and efficient land use.

