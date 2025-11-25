San Diego’s Premier Neurological-Spine Care Clinic Launches Massive Holiday NUCCA Promotion: 50% Off for New Patients Through Dec. 31

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the year-end wellness rush, Origin Modern Health & Wellness is offering 50 % off its signature evaluation and care plan for new patients through December 31, 2025. The limited-time offer includes a comprehensive body exam with posture scans and nervous system tests, advanced 3D imaging, and a custom Nervous System Correction Care Plan using the gentle yet powerful NUCCA Protocol as part of their MIMI™ (Minimal Intervention Maximal Impact) Method. To take advantage of this life-changing opportunity, simply mention “MIMI” when calling or scheduling an appointment online.

This announcement comes as many are seeking meaningful solutions for persistent headaches, vertigo, chronic pain, and nervous system imbalances. Origin’s advanced spine-and-nervous-system approach offers a clear path forward: no cracking, popping, or twisting—just precision upper-cervical alignment to help the brain-body connection reset and thrive.

Regarding the importance and timing of this promotion, Dr. Soham states: “As the seasons change so does your body, making sure you are well equipped and resourced through every season… this time of year we are eating more, drinking more and sleeping less.”

Why This Matters Now

As the holidays approach, stress, travel, and seasonal shifts often exacerbate underlying nervous system issues. Many patients at Origin report having “tried everything” but still feel dismissed or stuck. The 50 % holiday promotion removes a major barrier for those ready to take action in the final weeks of the year and start 2026 aligned, empowered, and healthy.

Dr. Vivek Soham, DC, CME, MNPhys, BSc—Founder and lead practitioner at Origin—makes clear: “True relief starts when your foundation is right… when your brain and body can finally communicate without interference.” This small shift makes a big difference. It opens a direct line between your brain and body, allowing your system to reset, self-regulate, and begin real healing. When you fix the root, everything else starts to align. That’s the true relief patients have been looking for.

Community Leadership & Local Credibility

Dr. Soham is deeply rooted in the San Diego community. He is the driving force behind Origin’s “Guardian Initiative,” which supports veterans and first-responders through charity events and wellness outreach—recently featured on local media. (See CBS8’s coverage of the Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament benefiting those groups.)

His commitment to those who serve and protect underscores the values of service, integrity and excellence that underpin the clinic’s mission. Patients are not just clients—they become part of a community that grows stronger together.

“Serving veterans hits home for me with my wife and close friend,” says Dr. Soham. “Seeing my loved ones suffering from migraines, vertigo and debilitating neurological symptoms throughout my life has been the guiding star to providing real solutions at the highest level, not just temporary band aids.”

What You Get With the Holiday Promotion

New patients booking by December 31 will receive:

A comprehensive body exam including posture scans and nervous system testing



including posture scans and nervous system testing Advanced 3D imaging to visualise spinal alignment and nervous-system integrity



to visualise spinal alignment and nervous-system integrity A complete custom Nervous System Correction Care Plan , tailored specifically to your needs and goals



, tailored specifically to your needs and goals All at 50 % off the standard new-patient package



Spaces are limited, and this offer will not be extended beyond December 31, 2025. Patients are encouraged to call (858) 432-3072 or visit originmodernhealth.janeapp.com to secure their spot—both the Ocean Beach and Carlsbad locations are participating. Simply mention “MIMI” when calling or scheduling an appointment online to take advantage of this life-changing opportunity!

Ideal Candidates

This program is designed for anyone who is:

Tired of chronic migraines, dizziness/vertigo, spinal pain or neurologic-system issues



Ready to access next-level care that looks beyond symptoms and focuses on root-cause nervous system alignment



Seeking to start the new year with renewed health, vitality and clarity



As Dr. Soham puts it: “When your foundation is right, you’re free to thrive.”

About Origin Modern Health & Wellness

Origin Modern Health & Wellness brings advanced upper cervical care—via the NUCCA method—to San Diego, helping over 870 lives changed, doubling energy levels within three months and achieving high rates of migraine and blood-pressure relief. There are two convenient locations: 2204 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Ste 202, San Diego 92107 (Ocean Beach) and 7220 Avenida Encinas #120, Carlsbad 92011.

Media Contacts