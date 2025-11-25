Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 NOVEMBER 2025

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND: CHANGES IN THE MANAGING COMPANY ON 31 DECEMBER 2025

Changes will take place in Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc, the company that manages OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF, on 31 December 2025.

The Fund Management Company expands its operations to manage alternative funds . The Financial Supervisory Authority has granted Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc a licence to manage alternative investment funds, and LocalTapiola Alternative Investment Funds Ltd will merge with Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc on 31 December 2025. As a result of the merger, the fund operations of LocalTapiola Asset Management Group will be centralised into one company, which means that in the future Seligson & Co Fund Management Company will manage all Seligson & Co and LocalTapiola funds. At the same time, Seligson & Co Fund Management Company will start as an alternative investment fund manager in accordance with its new license.

Members of the Board of the Fund Management Company. On 25 November 2025, the sole shareholder of the Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc, LocalTapiola Asset Management Ltd, has decided to elect Samu Anttila as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Helena Arlander as a new member of the Board of Directors as of 31 December 2025. Ari Kaaro and Mikko Vasko will continue as members of the Board.

The arrangement does not affect Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund or the fund's unitholders.

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc



Aleksi Härmä

Managing Director

e-mail: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi

phone: +358 9 6817 8235