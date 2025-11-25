Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 NOVEMBER 2025
SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND: CHANGES IN THE MANAGING COMPANY ON 31 DECEMBER 2025
Changes will take place in Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc, the company that manages OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF, on 31 December 2025.
- The Fund Management Company expands its operations to manage alternative funds. The Financial Supervisory Authority has granted Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc a licence to manage alternative investment funds, and LocalTapiola Alternative Investment Funds Ltd will merge with Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc on 31 December 2025. As a result of the merger, the fund operations of LocalTapiola Asset Management Group will be centralised into one company, which means that in the future Seligson & Co Fund Management Company will manage all Seligson & Co and LocalTapiola funds. At the same time, Seligson & Co Fund Management Company will start as an alternative investment fund manager in accordance with its new license.
- Members of the Board of the Fund Management Company. On 25 November 2025, the sole shareholder of the Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc, LocalTapiola Asset Management Ltd, has decided to elect Samu Anttila as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Helena Arlander as a new member of the Board of Directors as of 31 December 2025. Ari Kaaro and Mikko Vasko will continue as members of the Board.
The arrangement does not affect Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund or the fund's unitholders.
Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Aleksi Härmä
Managing Director
e-mail: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi
phone: +358 9 6817 8235