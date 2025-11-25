Ubisoft+ Premium Arrives on Blacknut

Paris, France, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blacknut, the world’s leading pure-player cloud gaming platform, is proud to announce the arrival of Ubisoft+ Premium to its service1. Ubisoft+ Premium provides Day 1 access to new releases, like the newest release Anno 117: Pax Romana, and recent releases like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Players can dive in and enjoy Ubisoft’s most iconic franchises alongside Blacknut’s curated catalog of over 1,000 games, all under one subscription.

With Blacknut, players get unparalleled choice and convenience. Families and friends can share one account to explore everything from AAA blockbusters to indie gems, without the complexity of multiple subscriptions, downloads, or updates. Games launch instantly on Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, PCs, or set-top boxes, with automatic cloud saves and seamless cross-device progression. Start a mission on your living room TV, continue on your commute via smartphone, and finish on a laptop without ever losing progress.

Beyond direct-to-consumer access, this integration also paves the way for Ubisoft+ Premium to reach new audiences through Blacknut’s extensive ecosystem of partners worldwide. With established distribution networks across telecom operators, ISPs, and device manufacturers in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East & North Africa, and India, Blacknut extends Ubisoft’s premium catalog to millions of players who may not otherwise have access —further broadening the reach of both brands on a truly global scale.

This new chapter with Ubisoft reflects our shared belief that premium gaming should also be effortless. Together, we’re combining the best of both worlds; the depth of the Blacknut library and the prestige of Ubisoft+ —to give players generous, instant access to incredible games, on any screen, without compromise.

- Olivier Avaro, CEO Blacknut

By bringing Ubisoft’s newest games with Blacknut’s cloud technology and extensive device and regional reach, players now enjoy blockbuster experiences alongside Blacknut’s expansive library—truly universal gaming at its best. No consoles. No storage limits. No waiting. Just instant, uninterrupted access to a generous world of games for all genres of players everywhere, anywhere.

1) Blacknut Ubisoft+ Premium subscriptions are currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Brazil with additional regions coming soon.

