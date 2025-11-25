STRAUSS x CMA: A Collab Tuned To Work

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engelbert Strauss Inc., or simply STRAUSS, proudly announced a new partnership with the Country Music Association, Inc., at The 59th Annual CMA Awards. As partner of the Country Music Association, STRAUSS had a presence at The 59th Annual CMA Awards and will be teaming up with the group for the 2025 CMA Touring Awards in January and for the 2026 CMA Fest presented by SoFi. The partnership aligns the brand with the same work ethic, values, and dedication to craft that define the Country Music Association, country music, and the people who make live music possible.



“The STRAUSS ostrich has landed in Nashville, and we found a real bird of a feather in the Country Music Association,” said CEO Henning Strauss. “Like Country Music, our workwear is rooted in tradition, and it’s tuned to work. And like the Country Music industry, we’re not afraid to explore a new crossover. From our perspective, it’s a perfect partnership. The pillars that make Country Music great—community, respecting tradition while innovating, family–are things that make STRAUSS great as well.”



The Country Music Association partnership is the kind of opportunity that STRAUSS is known to capitalize on. STRAUSS was founded more than 75 years ago, and the family-run company has a strong track record of aligning itself with organizations that share values and reach the same audience. The workwear leader also has extensive experience in the entertainment industry, which includes collaborations with Metallica and Hollywood’s Stuntmen’s Association of Motion Pictures.



“To be an official partner of the Country Music Association means you have to have an understanding of the values that make Country Music the cultural institution it has become. More than anything, those are family values,” said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern. “And as a family company, STRAUSS is really a symbol for those same values. We’re thrilled to have STRAUSS as part of the Country Music family.”



STRAUSS will be expanding its presence in Nashville throughout 2026. As Presenting Sponsor of the CMA Touring Awards, it will help shine the spotlight on the hands that build, lift, and tune the show. The highlight of the partnership will be STRAUSS’ role as Exclusive Workwear Partner of the 2026 CMA Fest, where STRAUSS workwear will be getting the stages ready for the spotlight.



The year-long partnership further bolsters STRAUSS’ continued growth in North America. Known for its durable, technical work apparel, STRAUSS has built a legacy of supporting professionals across demanding industries—from farms to the trades and now the live music industry. Country’s latest collab is tuned in and ready to work.

ABOUT THE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music’s highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies across the U.S. and around the globe are members of CMA. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA’s core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, “CMA Fest”; and “CMA Country Christmas.” All of CMA’s television properties air on ABC.

ABOUT ENGELBERT STRAUSS

Engelbert Strauss, or simply STRAUSS, is a global leader in workwear design and manufacturing. Founded in 1948, the family-owned company is overseen by brothers Henning and Steffen Strauss, the third generation of the Strauss family. Its iconic ostrich logo reflects the family’s name and roots – Strauss means ostrich in German. The Ostrich is trusted by tradespeople, builders, farmers, and DIYers across the globe for its pioneering style of technical, multi-pocket workwear that melds performance and function with comfort and design. Now firmly established in the U.S., STRAUSS ships nationwide, operates a flagship store in Venice, California, and maintains a strong presence at trade shows across the country. For more, visit STRAUSS.com .

