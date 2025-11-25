Celebrating 100 years: The Royal Canadian Legion launches 2026 Centenary brand

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly a century, The Royal Canadian Legion has been a voice for Veterans and families needing support, and a beloved fixture in hundreds of communities across the country. The organization is on the cusp of celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026, with the launch of its centenary branding which will be on display throughout its birthday year.

“We are honoured to still be going strong, one hundred years after our founders first built this incredible organization, with a central mission to serve Canada’s Veterans,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President. “As we look forward to 2026, we hope Canadians from around this great nation will join us not only to celebrate but to become part of our next 100 years.”

The Legion is pleased to announce Ford Dealers of Canada as the Official Partner of The Royal Canadian Legion centenary throughout 2026. As part of their significant support, Ford Dealers of Canada will present the Grand Prize of a brand-new 2026 Ford F-150 STX to the winner of the Legion’s centenary sweepstakes called the “Legion 100 Win Big Giveaway.” Legion members are welcome to enter the sweepstakes, which begins on November 25, 2025, and runs through December 19, 2026. The sweepstakes will help build excitement surrounding the Legion’s 100 years of serving Veterans and their families.

“Ford has been operating in Canada for 121 years, and that shared legacy is why Ford Dealers of Canada are partnering with The Royal Canadian Legion to honour Veterans, support military families, and strengthen communities across the country,” says Paul Morrison, Chairperson of the National Ford Dealers Advertising Association. “We’re proud to bring Canada-wide support to celebrate the people behind the Poppy, amplify the Legion’s mission, and demonstrate our shared commitment to giving back year-round.”

Starting in early 2026, and continuing throughout the year, additional Legion centenary projects and partnerships will be announced. Initiatives will celebrate the organization’s ten decades of accomplishments.

The Legion’s online store is already offering commemorative 100th anniversary-branded mementos including a 2026 calendar, a 100th anniversary pin, a puzzle depicting scenes over the past century, a blue centenary branded pen, and a centenary ballcap in two colours – with more items to come.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

About Ford Dealers of Canada

There are approximately 20,000 people employed by 433 Ford dealerships across the country. Each dealership is represented by Ford Dealers of Canada through their respective local and regional associations. Ford dealerships have a long and storied history of supporting the communities in which they operate, with many being family-owned for generations.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca/ 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

Linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10102463-914d-4d47-a59a-844f113d3100

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6eb9808-58ce-41ba-81d3-cccadae5aee8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec27340a-0aa4-4bf4-8c7d-78ca29111352

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6090c6c7-d308-4251-9326-cc827b30f2da