Attention Long-Term Shareholders of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU); Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM); Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX); and WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) shares prior to March 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/encore-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that enCore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; (3) that, as a result, its net losses had substantially increased; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) shares prior to March 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/encore-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $EU #encoreenergy

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUM $HUM #Humana

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) – Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), shares prior to December November 2, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/starbucks-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint has just survived a motion to dismiss. That Complaint alleges that Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), through certain of its officers, violated the securities laws by engaging in a “concerted effort to hide from investors that store traffic (or transactions) – a Starbucks financial metric that reports the number of sales at existing company-operated stores – in [the United States and China] was declining.” The Complaint alleges that Defendants made numerous “false and misleading statements and omissions” during the Class Period, with actual knowledge or reckless disregard of their falsity, in violation of §§ 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act and SEC Rule 10b-5.

On November 19, 2025, the Court issued an Order finding that several core allegations were adequately pleaded and could proceed. Specifically, the Court held that Plaintiffs sufficiently alleged falsity regarding Starbucks' statement that there were “no material changes” to risk factors. The Court also held that Plaintiffs adequately pleaded falsity for specific statements in the Q1 2024 earnings call, particularly those describing strong traffic, positive customer experiences, and stable store operations; success of the reinvention/Triple Shot initiatives; and the strength of the loyalty program and U.S. demand.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), shares prior to December November 2, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/starbucks-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Starbucks $SBUX #SBUX

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) – Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased WEBTOON (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or near the Company’s June 27 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/webtoon-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action, when WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) went public, its Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that WEBTOON misrepresented the health of its business at the time of its IPO by portraying Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) as stable, durable, and rebounding, despite allegedly knowing—based on internal daily, weekly, and monthly tracking—that MAUs in Korea and the Rest of World were actually declining sharply leading up to the IPO. Plaintiff also alleges that WEBTOON failed to disclose that the pre-IPO delay of an AI recommendation tool contributed to weakening user engagement. In addition, the complaint claims WEBTOON issued misleading risk disclosures because it warned only that MAU declines and foreign currency fluctuations could occur, even though both phenomena were allegedly already occurring for months and materially affecting operating results. These alleged misstatements and omissions form the basis of the Section 11 claim, with related Section 15 control-person allegations against the individual defendants.

On November 14, 2025, the United States District Court for the Central District of California denied Defendants’ attempt to dismiss the securities fraud class action complaint.

In allowing the class action to proceed, the court determined that Plaintiff adequately alleged that WEBTOON misled investors about the condition of one of its most critical performance metrics—Monthly Active Users (“MAU”)—at the time of its IPO. The Complaint plausibly alleged that WEBTOON publicly characterized MAU levels as “stable,” “durable,” “consistent,” “rebounding,” and positioned for growth, while internally the company allegedly tracked MAUs daily, weekly, and monthly and knew that MAU levels in Korea and the Rest of World were declining sharply leading up to the IPO. The Court found it plausible that WEBTOON’s statements created a misleading impression of stability and positive momentum when WEBTOON allegedly knew MAUs were deteriorating and that the delay of a promised AI recommendation tool had already contributed to weakening user metrics. These allegations sufficed to plead the falsity, scienter, and duty-to-disclose elements needed for the Section 10(b)/Rule 10b-5 claim concerning MAUs.

The Court also held that Plaintiff plausibly alleged that WEBTOON’s risk disclosures and omission-based statements were misleading under both the securities laws and Regulation S-K Items 105 and 303. According to the Complaint, WEBTOON warned only that MAU declines and foreign currency fluctuations “could” occur, while those risks had already materialized before the IPO and were allegedly known to management. The Complaint further alleged that WEBTOON was aware of a six-month adverse trend in currency exchange rates that was already negatively affecting operating results but failed to disclose it. Because the Complaint sufficiently alleged that Defendants spoke about these metrics and trends while withholding contradictory, known adverse information, the Court allowed the MAU-related 10(b) claim, the misleading risk-disclosure theory, the Regulation S-K Item 105 and Item 303 claims, and the related Section 15 control-person claim to proceed.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased WEBTOON (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or near the June 27 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/webtoon-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #WBTN #WEBTOON $WBTN

