Canada $28+ Bn Electric Vehicle Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities & Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Electric Vehicle Market, By Region, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canada Electric Vehicle Market was valued at USD 11.31 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 28.02 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.37%.

Canada's electric vehicle (EV) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by supportive government policies, increasing investments in charging infrastructure, and rising consumer awareness about environmental sustainability. Federal and provincial incentives, such as rebates and tax benefits, are encouraging EV adoption among both individual and commercial users. Automakers are expanding their EV offerings, while advancements in battery technology are improving vehicle range and performance.







Urban centers are leading in adoption due to better infrastructure and eco-conscious populations. Additionally, Fleet electrification is gaining strong momentum in Canada, significantly driving the growth of the electric vehicle market. According to a recent EV Fleet Conversion Survey, 64% of fleet professionals reported already integrating EVs into their operations. While only 7% indicated that 20-50% of their fleet was electric in 2024, this figure is projected to rise sharply to 36% by 2025.

This rapid shift reflects increasing confidence in EV performance, lower operating costs, and supportive government incentives. As commercial and public sector fleets transition to electric, they are playing a critical role in accelerating nationwide EV adoption and infrastructure development.



Key Market Drivers

Government Incentives and Policy Support



One of the most significant drivers of Canada's electric vehicle market is the strong backing from federal and provincial governments. Canada's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under international climate agreements has led to ambitious targets, such as the pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and to mandate 100% zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales by 2035. These targets are being supported through a range of incentives and regulatory frameworks.



The federal government's iZEV (Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles) program offers up to CAD 5,000 in rebates for eligible EV purchases, while several provinces, including British Columbia, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, provide additional rebates that significantly reduce the upfront cost of EVs. Moreover, policies such as carbon pricing, fuel economy standards, and investments in clean technology are reinforcing the market shift towards electric mobility. These government initiatives reduce barriers to adoption and send strong signals to manufacturers, investors, and consumers, driving EV sales across the country.



Key Market Challenges

Limited Charging Infrastructure in Rural and Remote Areas



Despite significant progress in deploying EV charging infrastructure across Canada, there remains a noticeable disparity between urban and rural regions. While major cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal are well-served by public charging networks, many smaller towns, remote communities, and rural highways still face limited or no access to charging stations. This lack of infrastructure creates a barrier for widespread EV adoption outside of densely populated areas.



Range anxiety continues to be a major concern for consumers, particularly in a country as vast and sparsely populated as Canada. The fear of running out of battery power without a nearby charging point discourages potential buyers from switching to electric vehicles, especially those who travel long distances or live in areas with harsh winters. Additionally, the high cost of installing fast-charging stations and the low utilization rates in remote areas make it financially challenging for private companies to expand into these regions without significant government support.



Key Market Trends

Rising Popularity of Electric SUVs and Pickup Trucks



A significant trend in Canada's electric vehicle market is the growing consumer interest in electric SUVs and pickup trucks. Canadians have traditionally favored larger vehicles due to the country's geography, harsh winters, and lifestyle preferences, especially in suburban and rural areas. As a result, automakers are responding by expanding their electric offerings beyond compact sedans to include larger, utility-focused models. As per the report, Electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales in Canada have steadily increased since 2011, with this upward trend continuing into 2024. In the second quarter of 2024 alone, EVs and PHEVs made up 12.9% of all new vehicle registrations, highlighting growing consumer acceptance and market penetration.



Companies like Ford, General Motors, Tesla, and Rivian have launched or announced EV versions of popular models such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck, and Rivian R1T. These vehicles are attracting buyers who may have been hesitant to switch to EVs due to concerns about space, towing capacity, or performance in extreme weather. The availability of electric SUVs and pickups that match the functionality of traditional models is driving a new wave of adoption in segments previously underrepresented in the EV space.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Canada



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc.

General Motors of Canada Company

Ford Motor Company of Canada Limited

Nissan Canada Inc.

Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Honda Canada Inc.

FCA Canada Inc.

The Lion Electric Company

NFI Group Inc

Canada Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Canada Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Canada Electric Vehicle Market, By Range:

0-50 Miles

51-150 Miles

151-200 Miles

201-400 Miles

Above 400 Miles

Canada Electric Vehicle Market, By Region:

Quebec

Ontario

Alberta

British Columbia

Saskatchewan & Manitoba

Rest of Canada

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4p99x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment