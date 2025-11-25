United States $13.69 Bn Air Source Heat Pump Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Air Source Heat Pump Market was valued at USD 8.15 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.69 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.08%.

The United States Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly heating and cooling solutions. Rising awareness of climate change, coupled with supportive government policies, tax credits, and rebates, is encouraging both residential and commercial users to adopt ASHP systems.







Technological advancements have improved system performance, making them viable even in colder climates. Additionally, growing construction activities and the push for electrification in the HVAC sector are further accelerating market expansion. The market is also benefiting from consumers' preference for sustainable alternatives to traditional fossil fuel-based heating systems. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reports that over 70% of new single-family homes now include high-efficiency HVAC systems, such as air source heat pumps, to comply with IECC and ENERGY STAR standards.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency and Reduced Carbon Emissions



One of the primary drivers of the United States air source heat pump (ASHP) market is the increasing demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems that help reduce carbon emissions. Traditional systems like gas furnaces and electric resistance heaters are energy-intensive and contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, ASHPs are highly energy-efficient, transferring heat rather than generating it, and can offer efficiency ratings of 300% or higher depending on conditions.



According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), switching to ENERGY STAR certified air source heat pumps can save homeowners up to 50% on annual heating and cooling energy bills. With growing consumer awareness about climate change and energy conservation, homeowners and businesses are actively seeking more sustainable alternatives. Air source heat pumps provide a low-carbon solution that supports the shift toward cleaner energy.

They are particularly attractive for achieving net-zero goals and meeting energy codes such as the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and California's Title 24. These regulations increasingly promote high-efficiency HVAC technologies, making ASHPs a preferred choice for both new construction and retrofits.



Key Market Challenges

High Initial Installation Costs



One of the most significant challenges limiting the widespread adoption of air source heat pumps in the United States is the high upfront installation cost. Compared to traditional HVAC systems such as gas furnaces or central air conditioning units, ASHPs generally involve greater expenses for both equipment and installation. These costs can vary depending on the size of the system, the complexity of installation, the need for electrical upgrades, and the condition of the existing ductwork or building infrastructure.



For homeowners, especially those in low-to-middle-income brackets, the initial investment can be a barrier, despite the long-term energy savings ASHPs offer. Even with available federal and state incentives, the perception of heat pumps as expensive can deter potential buyers. For instance, retrofitting an older home may require additional modifications such as ductwork upgrades or electrical panel enhancements which increase the overall project cost.



Key Market Trends

Shift Toward Electrification and Decarbonization



One of the most significant trends driving the U.S. air source heat pump market is the nationwide shift toward building electrification and carbon reduction. As cities and states set ambitious climate goals to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, there is increasing pressure to phase out fossil fuel-based heating systems such as oil and natural gas furnaces. In this context, air source heat pumps powered by electricity and offering high efficiency are gaining traction as a key solution for sustainable heating and cooling.



Municipalities like New York City, Seattle, and San Francisco have already implemented or proposed bans on natural gas connections in new residential and commercial buildings, further accelerating the move toward electric heating technologies. Heat pumps also align with broader "electrify everything" strategies, where energy systems are designed to run entirely on electricity sourced increasingly from renewables.

