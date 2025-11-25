New Optimove Insights Report Reveals the Real Cause of Holiday Marketing Fatigue: Irrelevance, Not Frequency

New York, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As retailers prepare for the most competitive shopping days of the year, a new study from Optimove Insights illuminated that consumers are not tired of receiving too many marketing messages, they are tired of receiving the irrelevant ones.

The Optimove Insights 2025 Marketing Fatigue Report for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, based on a survey of 1,034 consumers ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, finds that 56% of shoppers are only bothered by message volume when the content is irrelevant. When messages are personalized and timely, consumers welcome frequent communication.

The report identifies six patterns that differentiate high-performing holiday campaigns from those that contribute to fatigue and finds that brands using Positionless Marketing, Optimove’s AI- and tech-powered approach, enables marketers to operate independently across data, creative, and optimization, consistently outperform across all six.

Key findings include:

Irrelevance drives fatigue, not message volume:

56% of consumers say frequent messages don’t bother them if the content is relevant to their interests.

Early outreach works, when personalized:

72% of shoppers say early Black Friday/Cyber Monday campaigns increase likelihood to purchase, but untargeted early blasts underperform.

Price matters, but relevance differentiates:

While 50% choose the best discount, 21% prioritize personalization, timing, and convenience.

Email fatigue is about channel over-reliance:

55% of consumers identify email as the most overwhelming channel; multi-channel campaigns create significantly less fatigue.

Exclusivity beats urgency:

53% engage most with loyalty/VIP messages; only 24% favor “limited time” urgency-based campaigns.

Holiday spending remains strong:

46% plan to spend more than last year; personalized recommendations drive confidence and wallet share.

“Consumers are underwhelmed when overwhelmed by irrelevant messages,” said Optimove CEO, Pini Yakuel.

The report noted that holiday fatigue isn’t about frequency. It’s about brands blasting out messages that have nothing to do with the shopper on the receiving end. Consumers reward brands that communicate better, not less. The report data shows that relevance is the antidote to fatigue, and Positionless Marketing gives marketers the power to deliver that relevance instantly and independently.

The Rise of Positionless Marketing

The report highlights how Positionless Marketing, where marketers can independently access data insights, generate creative, and optimize campaigns in real time, gives brands an advantage during peak shopping periods.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday operate in minutes, not days,” Yakuel added. “Marketers no longer have time for assembly-line workflows with handoffs between data, creative, and execution. Positionless Marketing enables them to deliver high-frequency, high-relevance messages without slowing down.”

Report Methodology

The findings are based on a survey conducted in November 2025 of 1,034 U.S. consumers ages 18–65 with household incomes of $75,000 or higher.

Download the Optimove Insights 2025 Marketing Fatigue Report for Black Friday/Cyber Monday here.



