Predictive Disease Analytics Market Size Grows at 22.75% CAGR by 2034 – Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global predictive disease analytics market size was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 24.23 billion by 2034, rising at a 22.75% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6316

Key Takeaways

Predictive disease analytics industry poised to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2024.

Forecasted to grow to USD 24.23 billion by 2034.

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 22.75% from 2025 to 2034.

North America held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By component, the software/platform segment led the predictive disease analytics market in 2024.

By component, the services segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the coming years.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By deployment mode, the hybrid segment is expected to grow fastest in the predicted timeframe.

By disease area, the oncology segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2024.

By disease area, the neurological disorders segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By technology, the artificial intelligence segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By technology, the natural language processing segment is expected to register rapid expansion in the studied years.

By application, the population health management segment led the market in 2024.

By application, the personalized/precision medicine segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.



Raised Emphasis on Early Detection: What are the Significances of the Predictive Disease Analytics?

The predictive disease analytics market leverages the utilization of historical and current data to project prospective health events, determine disease risks, and handle outbreaks by using statistical modelling, machine learning, and AI. Moreover, the overall expansion is fueled by the increasing healthcare spending, robust government support for public health initiatives, and the requirements to enhance patient outcomes and lower healthcare expenditures.

Recently, the University of Pennsylvania Health System and the Cleveland Clinic have employed AI models in the analysis of real-time critical signs and lab results for the detection of early signs of sepsis (a life-threatening infection) hours before symptoms are clinically apparent.



Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 3.83 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 24.23 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 22.75 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Disease Area, By Technology, By Application, By Region Top Key Players IBM Watson Health, SAS Institute, Oracle Health, Microsoft Healthcare, Google Health, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Optum, Philips Healthcare, GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, IQVIA, Prognos Health, Tempus, Palantir Technologies

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drivers in the Predictive Disease Analytics Market?

The globe is shifting towards the phenomenal technological advances, including AI, machine learning, and big data analytics which further enable the study of huge and complex datasets to offer actionable, data-driven insights for clinical and operational decision-making. Furthermore, a rise in focus on a proactive, personalized, and preventive one (known as 4P medicine) is also impacting the overall market progression.

What are Transforming Drifts in the Predictive Disease Analytics Market?

In September 2025, Renvio, the major EMR platform for independent dialysis providers, partnered with Klinrisk to empower the next generation of AI-driven tools for kidney care.

In March 2025, Apollo Hospitals partnered with Solventum Health Information Systems, a 3M spinoff, to boost its AI-enabled cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk prediction tool.

What is the Developing Challenge in the Predictive Disease Analytics Market?

Specific challenges in the market are data privacy and security, the complexity of integrating with legacy systems, limitations of access to quality and various data, high execution expenditure, and the need for specialized personnel.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing the biggest share, North America registered dominance in the market in 2024. This region is increasingly exploring well-developed healthcare infrastructure with wider adoption rates of electronic health records (EHRs) and other digital health technologies. Whereas, a major contribution of health systems, including Atrium Health and Mass General Brigham, are widely adopting piloted AI scribes that employ natural language processing to draft clinical notes during patient conversations.

For instance,

In August 2025, Epic launched AI solutions for clinicians, patients and RCM, offering a sneak peek at Cosmos AI for risk prediction.



How did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR in the predictive disease analytics market. Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population, many prominent companies are emphasising product upgrading to boost their capabilities. In the last year, Innovaccer unveiled a Government Health AI Data and Analytics Platform (GHAAP) focused on public health and Medicaid modernization, and Oracle introduced its Oracle Analytics Intelligence platform for life sciences.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By Component Analysis

In 2024, the software/platform segment captured a dominant share of the predictive disease analytics market. A growing focus on AI applications, development of tailored solutions, and data interoperability through cloud-based platforms are fostering the segmental growth. Platforms, like IBM Watson, are used in Oncology and Genomics in the analysis of genetic data and scientific literature to facilitate customized cancer treatment recommendations.

Whereas the services segment will expand rapidly in the coming era. Advanced services provide an emphasis on clinical, operational, and financial outcomes in healthcare. Also, they offer healthcare professionals with evidence-backed insights to assist diagnoses, estimate patient deterioration and determine high-risk individuals for early intervention. Numerous insurance companies and government agencies are heavily using predictive analytics to study disease risk, find fraudulent claims, and investigate insurance claims before payment settlement.

By Deployment Mode Analysis

The cloud-based segment held the largest share of the predictive disease analytics market in 2024. The segment is propelled by their scalability, flexibility, and minimal initial capital investment compared to on-premise systems. Whereas, government mandates, especially the 21st Century Cures Act in the U.S., are promoting the adoption of FHIR and open APIs to provide data sharing and allow more comprehensive, cloud-based analytics.

Although the hybrid segment is anticipated to expand fastest. Specifically, hybrid architectures highlight regulatory issues by keeping sensitive data local and appeal to the use of the cloud for analysis, with rapid implementation through cloud-native tools. In 2025, a study presented a hybrid model integrating Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) and Extreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost) to predict the prospects of leishmaniasis.

By Disease Area Analysis

The oncology segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. A huge burden of cancer cases is supporting the broader adoption of advanced AI/machine learning (ML) models and the integration of multi-modal data (genomic, radiomic, clinical). A vital involvement of companies, such as Exact Sciences, Delfi Diagnostics, and Freenome, is establishing innovative multimodal AI platforms for the analysis of cell-free DNA and other blood-based biomarkers to detect multiple cancers at early stages with increased accuracy.

The neurological disorders segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth. A rise in prevalence of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, mainly in the geriatric population, is demanding more sophisticated technologies, like neuroimaging (MRI, CT, PET), electrophysiological devices (EEG), and electronic health records (EHRs). Emerging ML models are supporting the analysis of subtle changes in speech patterns, handwriting characteristics (micrographia), and gait (walking patterns).

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By Technology Analysis

In 2024, the artificial intelligence segment held the biggest share of the market. The widespread application of AI has leveraged several developments. Such as the use of NLP to detect dengue in Delhi; the evolution of predictive models for outbreaks, like in Tokyo influenza forecast; and hospitals are increasingly using AI in the analysis of X-rays and CT scans to determine signs of diseases, like pneumonia or cancer.

Moreover, the natural language processing segment is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR. Recent studies demonstrated that NLP assist in processing clinical notes and finding early signs of concerns, such as sepsis or heart failure. This enables timely interventions and optimized patient outcomes. In the last year, Augmedix unveiled an AI-driven medical documentation software for emergency departments, which employs speech recognition and NLP to simplify data capture.

By Application Analysis

The population health management segment accounted for a dominant share of the predictive disease analytics market in 2024. Nowadays, rising instances of chronic disease are fostering a focus on value-based care is impacting the broader adoption of novel solutions. For this, the globe is elevating multi-model integration, such as electronic health records (EHRs), genomic data, medical imaging, and real-time data from Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices and wearables.

On the other hand, the personalized/precision medicine segment will expand rapidly. AI algorithms are widely used in electronic health records (EHRs), genomic data, and medical imaging to find disease patterns and predict individual risk profiles. For instance, Stanford Hospital explores AI models to persistently track critical signs and lab results in the ICU to anticipate patient deterioration (like respiratory failure or cardiac arrest) hours before it is clinically evident.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global bioanalytical testing services market is valued at USD 4.54 billion in 2025, expected to grow to USD 5.25 billion in 2026, and projected to reach approximately USD 18.66 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.54% between 2026 and 2035.

The healthcare analytics market is forecast to rise from USD 60.85 billion in 2025 to USD 293.42 billion by 2034, growing at a strong CAGR of 19.1% during the 2025–2034 period.

The global genomics life science analytics market is also on a notable growth trajectory, with revenues anticipated to scale into the hundreds of millions from 2025 to 2034.

The global life science analytics market, valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2024, is set to increase to USD 11.27 billion in 2025 and further reach USD 21.85 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.63% from 2025 to 2034.

The global clinical data analytics market continues to accelerate, rising from USD 81.65 billion in 2024 to USD 104.16 billion in 2025, and is projected to surge to USD 930.01 billion by 2034 at an impressive CAGR of 27.57% between 2025 and 2034.

The global population health management market, valued at USD 70.10 billion in 2023, is expected to grow significantly to USD 663.75 billion by 2034, supported by a strong CAGR of 22.05% from 2024 to 2034.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences market is poised for rapid expansion rising from USD 2.25 billion in 2024 to USD 2.71 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 14.20 billion by 2034 at a robust CAGR of 20.21% across the forecast period.

Similarly, the global life science & analytical instruments market is progressing from USD 56.56 billion in 2024 to USD 59.98 billion in 2025, with expectations to hit USD 101.31 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2025 and 2034.

The chromatography accessories and consumables market is also gaining traction, increasing from USD 5.19 billion in 2024 to USD 5.61 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 11.27 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.04% during 2025–2034.

The global healthcare predictive analytics market is experiencing substantial momentum, expanding from USD 18.13 billion in 2024 to USD 22.49 billion in 2025, and is forecast to reach USD 156.36 billion by 2034, driven by a strong CAGR of 24.04% between 2025 and 2034.

What are the Recent Developments in the Predictive Disease Analytics Market?

In September 2025, the National Heart Centre Singapore introduced an innovative AI Technology for the rapid prediction of coronary artery disease in a nationwide initiative.

In July 2025, South Korea-based Seegene Inc., a global company in molecular diagnostics (MDx) solutions, launched STAgora, a next-generation platform for infectious disease analytics.

Predictive Disease Analytics Market Key Players List

IBM Watson Health

SAS Institute

Oracle Health

Microsoft Healthcare

Google Health

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

Optum

Philips Healthcare

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

IQVIA

Prognos Health

Tempus

Palantir Technologies



Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

Software/Platform (AI & analytics engines, dashboards, ML pipelines)

Services (implementation, consulting, model training, AI model customization, maintenance)

Data & Integration Tools (data ingestion, cleaning, interoperability)



By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based (SaaS, PaaS healthcare analytics)

On-premises (in-hospital systems)

Hybrid (multi-cloud integration)



By Disease Area

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology (cancer detection & recurrence risk)

Diabetes & Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Disorders (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s)

Infectious Diseases (COVID-19, influenza, emerging diseases)

Respiratory Diseases (COPD, asthma)

Others (renal, autoimmune, rare diseases)



By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (machine learning, deep learning)

Predictive Modeling & Statistical Analytics

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Cloud Computing & Edge Analytics

Big Data Analytics & Integration



By Application

Population Health Management

Personalized/Precision Medicine

Hospital Readmission Reduction

Chronic Disease Management

Early Diagnosis & Preventive Care

Drug Discovery & Clinical Trial Optimization

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6316

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest