‘Tis the Season: Appliance Readiness Checklist for Hosting

WACO, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season brings more cooking, cleaning and entertaining, which can often place extra strain on home appliances. To help homeowners stay prepared, Mr. Appliance®, a Neighborly® company, is sharing simple maintenance steps to keep appliances running reliably, while minimizing safety risks and energy costs.

“During the holidays, appliances are under heavier demand than at any other time of year, and a little preparation can make all the difference,” said Glenn Lewis, president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company. “Our service professionals are readily available to help homeowners ensure their appliances are running efficiently, so gatherings go smoothly and unexpected breakdowns don’t interrupt the season’s celebrations.”

Kitchen Essentials: Refrigerators, Freezers and Dishwashers

During holiday gatherings, refrigerators, freezers, and dishwashers work overtime. A few easy steps can help keep them performing their best:

Refrigerators and Freezers: Check door seals, clean condenser coils and clean out any excess clutter. Avoid overpacking to maintain proper airflow and consider using a cooler to store drinks for that party.

Check door seals, clean condenser coils and clean out any excess clutter. Avoid overpacking to maintain proper airflow and consider using a cooler to store drinks for that party. Dishwashers: Stock up on high-efficiency detergent, clean the filter and inspect spray arms to prevent clogs. Running a cleaning cycle before guests arrive ensures spotless dishes all season long.

Cooking with Confidence: Ovens & Stoves

The oven and stove are the most essential appliances for holiday cooking. Keep them safe, efficient, and dependable with these simple checks:

Deep clean: Remove grease, crumbs, and buildup to reduce smoke and fire risk. Vacuum around seals and crevices for a thorough refresh.

Remove grease, crumbs, and buildup to reduce smoke and fire risk. Vacuum around seals and crevices for a thorough refresh. Test performance: Inspect burners to confirm they heat evenly and respond quickly before cooking for a crowd.

Smooth Hosting Helpers: Garbage Disposal and Laundry

A little prep behind the scenes can prevent major headaches:

Garbage Disposal: Run it in advance to confirm it grinds properly. Avoid disposing of grease, bones, fibrous peels or coffee grounds that can cause damage to the disposal and clog the plumbing.

Run it in advance to confirm it grinds properly. Avoid disposing of grease, bones, fibrous peels or coffee grounds that can cause damage to the disposal and clog the plumbing. Washer and Dryer: Check hoses for leaks or cracks, clear detergent buildup by running a clean cycle with baking soda and white vinegar. Clean the lint screen and vents thoroughly to boost efficiency and reduce fire risk.

Know When to Call a Pro

Routine care can prevent many issues, but certain signs require expert attention. Homeowners should contact a Mr. Appliance service professional if they notice persistent odors, unusual noises, inconsistent performance or visible wear like cracked hoses or faulty seals. Don't let appliance failure crash your holiday party. Schedule your pre-season appliance checkup today and enter the entertaining season with confidence.

For more appliance maintenance tips or to schedule an appliance inspection, contact your local Mr. Appliance or visit www.mrappliance.com/holidayreadiness.

