Health Care Resource Centers Appoints Dr. Katherine Krauskopf as Regional Medical Director in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Care Resource Centers (HCRC), a BayMark Health Services company, has appointed Katherine Krauskopf, MD, MPH, FASAM, as Regional Medical Director overseeing programs in Greenfield, Westfield, Northampton, and Chicopee.

Dr. Krauskopf brings more than eight years of experience in addiction medicine and a strong foundation in primary care. She earned her Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and is a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

“Addiction medicine allows me to practice evidence-based care while seeing real, positive change,” said Dr. Krauskopf. “At HCRC, we’re treating the whole person and helping them rebuild their lives.”

HCRC provides comprehensive treatment for opioid use disorder through medication-assisted treatment and supportive counseling. With updated methadone regulations, Dr. Krauskopf aims to expand flexible, personalized care focused on long-term wellness.

With Dr. Krauskopf’s appointment, HCRC strengthens its commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care that supports lasting recovery. Regional Director of Operations Michael Brassard noted that her leadership reinforces HCRC’s mission to treat the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—for meaningful, long-term recovery.

To learn more about HCRC and the recovery services it provides, visit HCRCenters.com.

About Health Care Resource Centers (HCRC)

Health Care Resource Centers, a BayMark Health Services company, provides outpatient medication-assisted treatment and counseling for individuals living with opioid use disorder. With multiple locations throughout New England, HCRC delivers compassionate, evidence-based care that helps patients build a path toward recovery and wellness.